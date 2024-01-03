en English
Accidents

Drink-Driving Charge and Failed Court Appearance: The Story of Dimitar Stoyanov

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:29 am EST
Drink-Driving Charge and Failed Court Appearance: The Story of Dimitar Stoyanov

The tranquillity of Causeway Park was shattered in June when 27-year-old Dimitar Stoyanov, a resident of Wilderspool Causeway, allegedly lost control of his black BMW 5-series. The aftermath of this incident, captured on CCTV, painted a scene of destruction and recklessness, as Stoyanov’s vehicle performed ‘doughnuts’ in the car park before crashing into the front of Kranzle Aquaspray, a business known for supplying cleaning equipment.

Damage and Destruction

The crash caused extensive damage, estimated to be in the tens of thousands of pounds. The sheer force of the collision led the business owners initially to suspect a deliberate ram-raid. The vehicle left a trail of destruction, echoing the actions of a person under the influence of alcohol.

The Legal Consequences

Stoyanov’s blood alcohol level was found to be 126 milligrammes per 100 millilitres, a reading far exceeding the legal limit of 80 milligrammes in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. These findings led to Stoyanov being charged with drink-driving, dangerous driving, criminal damage, and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. The police responded swiftly to the incident, arresting Stoyanov on suspicion of the aforementioned charges.

Eluding the Law

Despite the severity of the charges, Stoyanov failed to attend his first court appearance. The disregard for the legal process led the Warrington Magistrates’ Court to issue an active bench warrant for his arrest without bail. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drink-driving, and the consequences that follow.

Accidents Crime
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

