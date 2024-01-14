DRI Seizes Rs 10.08 Crore Worth of Foreign Cigarettes in Major Operation at Nhava Sheva Port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully intercepted and seized 67.20 lakh foreign brand cigarettes at the Nhava Sheva port, with a market value of Rs 10.08 crore. The seizure operation uncovered one container filled with Esse Change cigarettes manufactured in Korea, and another containing 325 rolls of old and used carpets, cleverly utilized as subterfuge to mislead authorities.

Decisive Action Against Smuggling

In a meticulously executed operation, the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit demonstrated its vigilance and commitment to combating smuggling activities. The falsely declared cargo, labeled as ‘Chinese Viscose Woven Carpet,’ was intercepted and taken into custody under the provisions of the Customs Act. This decisive action against smuggling showcases the agency’s diligence and persistence in ensuring law compliance.

Investigations Underway

The agency is currently investigating the importer and the customs clearing agent involved in the smuggling attempt. The DRI suspects that the cigarettes were initially shipped from the manufacturing country to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before being transported to Mumbai. The operation is not an isolated one, as it follows two previous seizures at the same port and the Mumbai air cargo complex in December, where cigarettes worth approximately Rs 8.4 crore in total were confiscated, and an agent was arrested.

Unrelenting Efforts to Thwart Illicit Activities

The DRI’s unrelenting efforts to thwart illicit activities are evident in their successful seizures. Their dedication to safeguarding the nation’s economic security by combating smuggling continues to yield significant results. The agency’s unwavering commitment to enforcing customs laws underscores the importance of law enforcement in maintaining the integrity of the country’s economic infrastructure.