Crime

DRI Seizes Rs 10.08 Crore Worth of Foreign Cigarettes in Major Operation at Nhava Sheva Port

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
DRI Seizes Rs 10.08 Crore Worth of Foreign Cigarettes in Major Operation at Nhava Sheva Port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully intercepted and seized 67.20 lakh foreign brand cigarettes at the Nhava Sheva port, with a market value of Rs 10.08 crore. The seizure operation uncovered one container filled with Esse Change cigarettes manufactured in Korea, and another containing 325 rolls of old and used carpets, cleverly utilized as subterfuge to mislead authorities.

Decisive Action Against Smuggling

In a meticulously executed operation, the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit demonstrated its vigilance and commitment to combating smuggling activities. The falsely declared cargo, labeled as ‘Chinese Viscose Woven Carpet,’ was intercepted and taken into custody under the provisions of the Customs Act. This decisive action against smuggling showcases the agency’s diligence and persistence in ensuring law compliance.

Investigations Underway

The agency is currently investigating the importer and the customs clearing agent involved in the smuggling attempt. The DRI suspects that the cigarettes were initially shipped from the manufacturing country to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before being transported to Mumbai. The operation is not an isolated one, as it follows two previous seizures at the same port and the Mumbai air cargo complex in December, where cigarettes worth approximately Rs 8.4 crore in total were confiscated, and an agent was arrested.

Unrelenting Efforts to Thwart Illicit Activities

The DRI’s unrelenting efforts to thwart illicit activities are evident in their successful seizures. Their dedication to safeguarding the nation’s economic security by combating smuggling continues to yield significant results. The agency’s unwavering commitment to enforcing customs laws underscores the importance of law enforcement in maintaining the integrity of the country’s economic infrastructure.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

