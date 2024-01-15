Drew Barrymore Lauds Rene Rapp’s Swift Action During Stalker Incident

On a recent episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” host Drew Barrymore took a moment to recount a chilling incident involving a reported stalker during a Q&A session in a New York theater. The stalker, identified as Chad Michael Busto, had ostensibly been looking for Barrymore and attempted to reach her on stage during the live event. Before he could make it to the stage, however, he was intercepted by theater security and later taken into police custody.

Protective Move by Rene Rapp

The incident took an unexpected turn when guest Rene Rapp, known for her role in the popular Broadway musical “Mean Girls” and her debut album “Snow Angel,” took swift action. Reacting instinctively, Rapp hugged Barrymore, effectively moving her away from potential danger. This protective gesture was applauded by Barrymore, who later compared Rapp’s actions to those of Kevin Costner’s character in the hit movie “The Bodyguard.”

Stalker’s Obsession with Barrymore

Post-incident reports shed light on Busto’s obsession with Barrymore. According to Southampton Chief of Police James Kiernan, Busto had been going door to door in an attempt to locate Barrymore’s residence. His relentless pursuit of Barrymore led him to the New York theater where the disturbing incident unfolded. Following the event, Busto was taken into police custody, ensuring the safety of Barrymore and preventing potential further incidents.

Barrymore’s Gratitude Towards Rapp

Barrymore praised Rapp’s protective actions during the incident, expressing her gratitude openly on her show. The bond between the two women appeared to have been strengthened by the event, with Barrymore acknowledging the mutual love and respect that she shares with Rapp. The incident served as a powerful reminder of the importance of personal security, even in seemingly safe environments, and the critical role of quick-thinking individuals like Rapp in defusing potentially dangerous situations.