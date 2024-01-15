Dramatic Police Chase in Widnes Leads to Major Drug Seizure

High drama unfolded in the town of Widnes, Cheshire, late on Sunday, January 14, as a Vauxhall Mokka, in a desperate bid to escape the law, engaged in a tense chase with Cheshire Police officers. The pursuit, sparked off by the vehicle’s refusal to stop on the A557, spilled over onto the town streets, finally ending on Barnes Road. Despite a determined attempt to escape, the three occupants of the vehicle were seized by law enforcement, aided by police dogs and the National Police Air Service.

Arrests and Seizure

The trio apprehended consists of two men, aged 23 and 33, and a woman aged 32. They were arrested on a litany of charges including failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, and the supply of controlled substances. A subsequent search of the vehicle unveiled a shocking haul – class A and B drugs, a significant pile of money, electronic scales, and a cache of mobile phones.

Combating Illegal Drug Activities

Sergeant Mark Durkin of Cheshire Police’s Road and Crime unit spotlighted this operation as a major stride in the fight against illegal drug activities. He reaffirmed the police’s commitment to maintaining a safe environment and ensuring the well-being of the residents. The sergeant also underscored the importance of community participation in this battle, urging citizens to report any suspicious drug-related activities to the police.

Investigation Continues

As the suspects remain in police custody, the investigation continues. The bust has undoubtedly dealt a blow to drug dealing operations in the area, but the police remain vigilant. The full scope and implications of this incident will become clearer as the investigation progresses, promising to reveal more about the underworld of drug trafficking in Widnes.