en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Dramatic Multi-County Police Chase Ends in Arrests in Central Texas

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Dramatic Multi-County Police Chase Ends in Arrests in Central Texas

In a dramatic turn of events, a multi-county police chase unfurled across Central Texas, culminating in the arrest of two suspects who had led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through three counties. The chase, which began when the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance as a vehicle entered Hill County, intensified as it barreled through Whitney on Highway 22 with local police joining the fray.

Capture Attempts and Evasion

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office attempted to deploy spike strips to halt the suspects, but to no avail. The suspects managed to evade capture not once but twice, reflecting their desperate bid for freedom. The chase heightened near the Hillsboro city limits but was temporarily lost in the ensuing chaos.

Chase Resumed and Narcotics Discarded

The pursuit resumed on Corsicana Highway, taking a dark turn as the suspects began discarding bags of suspected narcotics from their vehicle. This act of desperation, a clear indication of the severity of their predicament, only served to solidify the case against them.

Apprehension and Charges

The chase reached its climax in a Walmart parking lot on State Highway 31 West in Corsicana, where the suspects were finally apprehended. The conclusion of the chase was as dramatic as its onset, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the recovery of the discarded narcotics, and the suspects now face multiple charges, including Evading and Possession of Controlled Substances. They have been transported to Bosque County Jail to await their fate.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 seconds ago
Morgan Stanley Pays $249 Million to Settle Block Trade Probe
In a landmark case, Morgan Stanley, the financial titan, has concurred to pay a whopping sum of $249 million to settle a criminal investigation and a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe concerning the unauthorized revelation of block trade information to investors. The case involves two employees, including the bank’s U.S. equity syndicate desk supervisor,
Morgan Stanley Pays $249 Million to Settle Block Trade Probe
Unspecified Incident Triggers Lockdown at Glasgow's Lourdes Secondary School
5 mins ago
Unspecified Incident Triggers Lockdown at Glasgow's Lourdes Secondary School
Desperate Search for Thapelo Mahlangu: A Reflection of South Africa's Child Disappearance Crisis
6 mins ago
Desperate Search for Thapelo Mahlangu: A Reflection of South Africa's Child Disappearance Crisis
Texas Police Seize Slot Machines and Vapes in Sweeping Crackdown on Illegal Activities
22 seconds ago
Texas Police Seize Slot Machines and Vapes in Sweeping Crackdown on Illegal Activities
Derbyshire Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct
37 seconds ago
Derbyshire Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
59 seconds ago
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
Latest Headlines
World News
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
52 seconds
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
1 min
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers
2 mins
Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
2 mins
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court
6 mins
Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court
Aliyev's Interview Echoes Azerbaijan's Strength and Self-Reliance: An Analysis
6 mins
Aliyev's Interview Echoes Azerbaijan's Strength and Self-Reliance: An Analysis
Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals
7 mins
Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
7 mins
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
9 mins
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app