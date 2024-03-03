In a bold move that has exacerbated the crisis in Haiti, armed gangs launched an assault on the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, resulting in the escape of an unknown number of prisoners, including high-profile gang leaders and suspects in the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. This incident, occurring amidst a backdrop of escalating violence and calls for the ousting of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, signals a deepening of the security vacuum in a country where gangs now control 80 percent of the capital.

Pre-Planned Assault and Nationwide Turmoil

The attack on Haiti’s main correctional facility was not spontaneous. According to reports, the prison had been under surveillance by the assailants, indicating a well-orchestrated plan. The escapees include individuals deeply embedded in the gang conflict tearing at the fabric of Haitian society, as well as those charged with the high-profile killing of the country’s president in 2021. This breakout adds a significant layer of complexity to the already volatile situation in Port-au-Prince, where gang violence has reached unprecedented levels, leading to a mass exodus of over 300,000 people from their homes and a record number of serious crimes.

Amidst this distressing situation, the media published the video of the Colombian military's call for help, imploring for humanitarian aid due to the serious conditions in the area. Subsequently, a riot occurred, leading to the escape of prisoners, although some Colombians have chosen to stay in the location, according to the provided testimony.

Government and Public Response

In the wake of the prison break, the Haitian National Police Union has called for reinforcements, and the French embassy has advised against travel in the area. The violence that facilitated the escape is part of a broader pattern of attacks targeting police stations, the international airport, and now the national penitentiary. Gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, also known as 'Barbecue,' has publicly called for the arrest of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, blaming his government for the ongoing unrest. This sentiment is echoed in the public's frustration with Henry's administration, leading Caribbean leaders to announce plans for general elections by August 31, 2025, in hopes of restoring stability and governance.

The Aftermath and International Concerns

The prison break and the events leading up to it have not only highlighted the severity of gang control in Port-au-Prince but have also raised international concerns about the capacity of the Haitian government to manage the crisis. The escape of inmates charged with the assassination of President Moise particularly underscores the challenges in achieving justice and accountability in a country beleaguered by corruption and lawlessness. With gangs controlling a significant portion of the capital, the escalation of violence and the societal impact of such brazen acts of defiance against state institutions are likely to persist, possibly drawing further international attention and intervention.