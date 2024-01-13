en English
Crime

Dowry Death Accused Attempts Suicide in Court, Halts Proceedings

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Dowry Death Accused Attempts Suicide in Court, Halts Proceedings

In a shocking twist to a dowry death case, main accused Shivam Singh attempted suicide in a Greater Noida court in Uttar Pradesh, India. The incident occurred on Friday when the court was scheduled to record the statements of the complainants.

A Gory Scene in the Courtroom

Singh, a 35-year-old resident of Pawli village, slashed his throat with a blade, causing panic and disruption in the courtroom. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared out of danger but kept under medical observation.

Convict’s History

Arrested in March 2022, Singh was charged under section 304 B of the Indian Penal Code for the suspected dowry death of his wife. He was out on bail at the time of the incident. This is not the first time that Singh has attempted to take his own life. He had previously tried to do so while in jail.

Implications of the Incident

Due to the unexpected event, Singh’s hearing has been postponed. The police have reported that he is being closely monitored and the case will proceed, albeit with a delay. This incident raises serious questions about the state of accused individuals and underlines the importance of mental health support in the judicial system.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

