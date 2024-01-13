Dowry Death Accused Attempts Suicide in Court, Halts Proceedings

In a shocking twist to a dowry death case, main accused Shivam Singh attempted suicide in a Greater Noida court in Uttar Pradesh, India. The incident occurred on Friday when the court was scheduled to record the statements of the complainants.

A Gory Scene in the Courtroom

Singh, a 35-year-old resident of Pawli village, slashed his throat with a blade, causing panic and disruption in the courtroom. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared out of danger but kept under medical observation.

Convict’s History

Arrested in March 2022, Singh was charged under section 304 B of the Indian Penal Code for the suspected dowry death of his wife. He was out on bail at the time of the incident. This is not the first time that Singh has attempted to take his own life. He had previously tried to do so while in jail.

Implications of the Incident

Due to the unexpected event, Singh’s hearing has been postponed. The police have reported that he is being closely monitored and the case will proceed, albeit with a delay. This incident raises serious questions about the state of accused individuals and underlines the importance of mental health support in the judicial system.