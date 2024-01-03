en English
Business

Downtown Lexington Businesses Impacted by Shooting Incident

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
In the early hours of a Monday in Lexington, Kentucky, the quiet slumber of Main Street was shattered by the echoing sound of gunfire, an incident that has sparked concern among the local businesses striving to create a lively and safe atmosphere. The shooting occurred across the street from Sawyers Downtown, a popular restaurant, and other establishments, all of which were closed at the time. The incident has left a palpable impact on the downtown area, reinforcing the challenges faced by businesses in maintaining a vibrant ambiance amid increasing violence.

Business Owners Express Concern

Jim Sawyer, the proprietor of Sawyers Downtown, expressed his frustration at the recurring episodes of violence that have been disrupting the tranquility of downtown Lexington. Despite the unsettling challenges, Sawyer acknowledges the efforts put forth by law enforcement and city officials to manage such incidents and maintain peace. Dale Ferguson, owner of the Fayette Cigar Store, has borne witness to the changing landscape of the downtown area over the years. For safety reasons, he has adjusted his business hours from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. to 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

A Shift Towards Safety

Ferguson emphasizes the importance of being aware of one’s surroundings to stay safe, a practice he deems necessary in today’s world. Despite the unsettling events, both business owners harbor hopes for a positive change in their neighborhood. They aspire to create a safe environment that not only fosters business growth but also encourages people to explore and enjoy downtown Lexington.

The Arrest and Community Response

In connection with the shooting, 24-year-old Monteza Long was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and discharging a firearm within city limits. A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident. The police are now seeking information from the community to aid their investigation. The incident on Main Street is not an isolated event, as Lexington reported 84 non-fatal shootings in the year 2023. As the community grapples with the implications of this escalating violence, a collective effort is crucial to restore peace and safety in the downtown area.

Business Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

