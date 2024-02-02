Downstream Customers in Oxfordshire Drug Trade Convicted

Mark Hickford, 51, and Liam Field, 26, have been convicted of participating in a conspiracy to distribute Class A drugs. Identified as 'downstream customers' in a drug supply chain led by brothers Richard and Patrick Gray, their sentencing is set for Friday, February 9. The Gray brothers were previously sentenced in the summer of 2022 for their involvement in the large-scale distribution of cocaine throughout Oxfordshire. Richard Gray, then 33, received a 21-year prison sentence, while his older brother, then 44, was handed an 18-year sentence.

The Downstream Customers

Both Hickford and Field were identified as key players in the Gray brothers' drug supply chain. Hickford, from Hartford Road in Edmonton, was found guilty on two counts, and Field, from Swindon, was found guilty on one count. Their involvement in the drug trade further emphasizes the far-reaching impact of the Gray brothers' operation.

Additional Convictions

Richard Gray's former partner, Melissa Grant, was also on trial for possession of criminal property amounting to £44,315 in cash. Grant, aged 33 from Barley Court in Witney, pleaded guilty after the trial commenced on January 23. While the court acknowledged that she did not play an 'active part' in the drug operation, she was aware of its existence. Grant's sentencing is set to occur three weeks after Hickford and Field.

Other Convictions in the Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy

In addition to Hickford, Field, and Grant, two other men, John Dymock and Darrel Keen, were convicted and sentenced for their involvement in the same cocaine distribution conspiracy in Oxfordshire. Dymock received a six-year and nine-month sentence, while Keen, who was already serving time for previous drug offenses, received an additional two years in light of new evidence. The investigation team's persistent efforts led to the sentencing, which totaled more than 21 years for the individuals involved.