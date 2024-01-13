Douglas City Council Meeting Disrupted by ‘Zoom Bombers’

In an unprecedented incident, a regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was thrown into chaos on Wednesday night, as ‘Zoom bombers’ hijacked the session, hurling obscenities and brandishing an antisemitic poster on screen. The shock and confusion that ensued led to the abrupt shutdown of the livestream, forcing the council to continue the proceedings in person and record it for public viewing the next day.

Unmasking the Intruders

The unexpected intruders managed to infiltrate the meeting, which was being live-streamed on YouTube, targeting both council members and the city attorney who were attending via Zoom. The large screen display in the council chambers was commandeered to project their offensive content, sparking a flurry of activity as officials, including Mayor Don Huish and City Manager Ana Urquijo, grappled to regain control.

A Growing Digital Menace

This ‘Zoom bombing’ incident, a form of Internet trolling, has grown in frequency as the world shifted to remote conferencing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools, companies, and now government bodies, have all been victims of these unsettling disruptions. The City of Douglas finds itself at the receiving end of this digital menace that exploits the vulnerabilities of virtual platforms.

Beefing Up Security

In response to the incident, the city is actively taking measures to fortify its security during virtual meetings. As the police chief confirms the ongoing investigation into the incident, the city is resolved to implement rigorous security measures to deter future intrusions, with the hope of ensuring that its citizens and officials can conduct their business in an environment free from such digital threats.