Crime

Double Whammy: Pune Hit by Two Major Theft Incidents

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Double Whammy: Pune Hit by Two Major Theft Incidents

In a spate of criminal activity, the city of Pune witnessed two major theft incidents in the early days of 2024. In the first incident, four men were apprehended in broad daylight for snatching gold chains worth Rs 5.29 lakh from 12 unsuspecting commuters. The second incident involved a mysterious masked man who made away with jewellery and cash valued at ₹3.32 crore from a casting shop.

Daylight Robbery at Perne Village

On the occasion of the 206th anniversary of the historical battle between the British East India Company and the Peshwas, as people gathered to pay their respects at the Vijaystambh (victory pillar), they fell prey to a well-coordinated robbery. The culprits targeted individuals boarding PMPML buses between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road. The four accused, identified as Rishikesh Jadhav (22), Anil Pawar (23), Sachin Gunjal (35), and Shankar Gaikwad (34) from Beed, were captured by alert bystanders and handed over to the authorities.

Unrecovered Loot and Accomplices at Large

Assistant inspector Gajanan Jadhav of the Lonikand police reported that the stolen gold chains have not been recovered yet. He stated, ‘The chains are believed to be with the accomplices who are still at large.’ The police have registered two complaints under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for robbery and are conducting investigations to identify the accomplices and recover the stolen items.

New Year’s Eve Heist in Wanowrie

In a separate incident, an unidentified perpetrator stole jewellery and cash amounting to ₹3.32 crore from a casting shop located in Raviwar Peth. The incident took place between 8 pm on December 31, 2023 and 10 am on January 1, 2024. The CCTV footage captured a masked man entering the shop and fleeing with the stolen items. The city police are investigating the theft, suspecting inside involvement, and are actively pursuing leads to nab the accused.

Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

