Double Trouble: Devi’s Donuts Burglarized Twice in One Night

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Double Trouble: Devi's Donuts Burglarized Twice in One Night

In a shocking turn of events, Devi’s Donuts, a popular doughnut shop located in Long Beach, California, was victimized by two separate incidents of burglary in a single night. The initial intrusion took place around 8 p.m. on a seemingly uneventful Friday evening. An unidentified burglar broke into the establishment by smashing a window, setting the stage for an unfortunate chain of events.

Second Break-In Exploits Initial Damage

Within a span of four hours following the first break-in, two other individuals capitalized on the already compromised security of the shop. They utilized the previously damaged window to infiltrate the shop, further adding to the woes of the establishment. The culprits managed to steal $100 in cash, several tablets, and other items, inflicting approximately $2,000 worth of damages to the business.

Aftermath: A Day of Business Lost

The owners of the shop, Tulasi Ognibene and their partner, were forced to spend the following day cleaning up the mess left behind by the burglars. This resulted in the loss of a full day of business, adding to their financial distress. Ognibene expressed their deep disappointment and frustration over the incident, which had significant repercussions.

Hope for Justice

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the owners remain hopeful. Thanks to their surveillance system, both break-ins were recorded. Upon reviewing the footage, one of the burglars appeared familiar to the owners, providing a potential lead for the police. The owners are optimistic that the police will be successful in identifying and apprehending the culprits, restoring a sense of security to their business and their community.

Business Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

