Double Stabbing Outside Cambridge Restaurant Leads to Arrest

On a chilly January night in Cambridge, White Street witnessed an incident that would send shockwaves through the local community. Joshua Barreau, a 23-year-old Lowell resident, has been arrested by Cambridge police on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. This stems from a double stabbing incident that unfolded outside The Halal Guys restaurant on January 4, leaving two victims wounded, their injuries, fortunately, non-life-threatening.

Surveillance Cameras Aid in Arrest

Crucial to Barreau's arrest were the surveillance cameras installed near the crime scene. These silent observers captured his image, providing Cambridge police detectives with the lead they needed to make an arrest. The footage showed Barreau, who was later identified and tracked down in Boston, leading to his apprehension.

A Disturbance Turned Violent

The chain of events that led to the double stabbing began with a disturbance inside the restaurant. This disturbance escalated into a violent struggle outside the establishment. Amid this chaos, two workers found themselves on the receiving end of Barreau's sharp object, their bodies bearing the brunt of his assault.

No Further Details Disclosed

In the wake of Barreau's arrest, the case has been shrouded in a veil of silence. No further details have been disclosed about the circumstances leading to the assault, nor about Barreau's motivations or any potential legal proceedings he may face. The community, while relieved at the arrest, remains in the dark about many aspects of this distressing event.