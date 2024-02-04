Gruesome Double Homicide Shakes Daura, Community Demands Swift Justice

In a heart-wrenching incident, 90-year-old Hajiya Amina and her 23-year-old granddaughter, Biklisu, were found brutally murdered in their home in Daura, Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria. The grisly discovery was made by neighbors in the peaceful Tudun Wada neighborhood on a quiet Saturday morning. The culprits, who remain at large, reportedly committed the heinous act on a Thursday night, two days before their bodies were discovered.

The elderly woman, Hajiya Amina, was strangled to death, a chilling act of violence that has left the quiet neighborhood in shock. Her granddaughter, Biklisu, faced an even worse fate. She was brutally murdered, her abdomen cut open, and her organs, including her kidneys, gruesomely harvested. As the news of the horrific double murder spread, a wave of terror and grief swept through the community.

Deep Ties to a Former President

This shocking event occurred in the hometown of Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari, who retired there in 2023 after serving eight years in office. The connection to a place known for its ties to the former leader has amplified the impact of the news, casting a somber shadow over Daura.

Dikko Umar Radda, the state governor, extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the Daura emirate council. The state police spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, confirmed the incident and assured the public that investigations were underway.