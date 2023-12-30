en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Double Homicide in Lod City: A Grim Picture of Rising Violence

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:19 am EST
Double Homicide in Lod City: A Grim Picture of Rising Violence

Two individuals were pronounced dead following a shooting incident in the central Israeli city of Lod, marking a surge in violent incidents that have recently gripped the area. The victims, found with gunshot wounds, were declared deceased upon the arrival of medical personnel. The identity of the victims remains undisclosed, as the investigation into the incident continues.

Surge in Violence

Of late, Lod city has been under the spotlight due to a significant escalation in violent incidents. Among the recent gruesome events was another separate incident where a 35-year-old man reportedly stabbed a two-year-old boy. These incidents are painting a grim picture of unrest in Lod, a city known for its diverse population and, unfortunately, a history of tensions and clashes.

Investigation and Arrests

In response to the shooting, law enforcement swung into action and managed to make three arrests in connection with the double homicide. The victims were found along the 200 block of Knox McRae Drive on Monday, July 3, 2023. The suspects had fled the scene before the police arrived, leaving behind two kilos of cocaine, shedding light on the possible drug-related nature of the crime.

Concern and Call for Increased Police Presence

The incident has sparked broad concerns about public safety and the increasing prevalence of gun violence in the area. Local officials and community leaders are expressing their worry and calling for an increased police presence and stringent measures to prevent any further incidents. The Deputy Chief stated that almost all of their violent crimes are drug-related, reiterating the gravity of the situation and the need for a rigorous investigation.

0
Crime Israel Safety
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Courts in Action: Trump, Murdaugh, Remington, and Bankman-Fried Cases Progress

By Quadri Adejumo

Arson Attack on Girls’ School in Bannu Raises Concerns

By Muhammad Jawad

Sheffield Man Charged with Murder Following Tragic Crash

By BNN Correspondents

Queens Crime Incident Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Tragic Incident Unfolds in Hamilton: Man Found Dead in Overnight Homic ...
@Crime · 20 mins
Tragic Incident Unfolds in Hamilton: Man Found Dead in Overnight Homic ...
heart comment 0
Witness Safety Concerns Surface in Tupac Shakur’s Murder Case

By BNN Correspondents

Witness Safety Concerns Surface in Tupac Shakur's Murder Case
Western Australia Tightens Anti-Bikie Laws in Fight Against Organized Crime

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Tightens Anti-Bikie Laws in Fight Against Organized Crime
U.S. Prosecutors Forego Second Trial for FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

By Aqsa Younas Rana

U.S. Prosecutors Forego Second Trial for FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Nicaragua’s Crackdown on Catholic Church: At Least Nine Priests Arrested

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Nicaragua's Crackdown on Catholic Church: At Least Nine Priests Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
2 mins
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
3 mins
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
3 mins
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
4 mins
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
10 mins
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
10 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
11 mins
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
13 mins
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
13 mins
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
47 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app