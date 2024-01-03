en English
Crime

Double Homicide in Glencoe: Mother and Daughter Murdered at Home

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Double Homicide in Glencoe: Mother and Daughter Murdered at Home

In a chilling episode that has sent shockwaves through the community of Glencoe, Trinidad, a mother and her daughter were heartbreakingly shot and killed in their own home. The victims have been identified as 66-year-old Carmilita De Leon and her daughter, 43-year-old Calida Schumber.

A Morning Marred by Murder

The brutal incident unfolded around 11 a.m. at their residence on Riverside Drive in Shorelands, Glencoe. The tranquility of their morning was shattered as the assailant, known to be a relative of Schumber, stormed into their home, leaving both women fatally wounded before fleeing the scene.

History of Domestic Discord

Unfolding events hint at a history of domestic strife. Schumber had previously obtained a protection order against the perpetrator, indicating a protracted period of fear and conflict. The assailant, estranged from the family, was clearly undeterred by the legal injunction, culminating in this tragic incident.

Perpetrator At Large: A Community in Fear

As the assailant remains at large, a cloud of fear hovers over the community. The local police are conducting intensive investigations and are on a manhunt for the suspect. Meanwhile, the community mourns the loss of Carmilita and Calida, their lives brutally cut short in a place they ought to have felt safest – their own home.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

