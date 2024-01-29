Dorchester Man Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession in Roxbury

In a nocturnal encounter, Massachusetts police officers apprehended a man peacefully sleeping on the stairs of a Roxbury building, a loaded firearm tucked beneath his sweatshirt. The suspect, Stephenson King, a 37-year-old Dorchester resident, now faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm, a large capacity feeding device, and ammunition.

On the night of Thursday, January 25, 2024, around 11:40 PM, officers from Roxbury's District B-2 responded to a call concerning a person with a gun at 570 Dudley Street. The scene they found was more tranquil than expected: King lay asleep on the building's staircase, the handle of a firearm peeking out from under his sweatshirt.

The Firearm and the Charges

The officers discovered a 9mm Polymer 80 handgun with three live rounds in the magazine, one in the chamber and a magazine capable of holding up to 17 rounds. After ensuring the weapon was safe, the officers arrested King. He now faces charges including Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Possession of Ammunition. These charges, if proven, could carry significant penalties.

King pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was held on $2,000 cash bail, with additional conditions placed should he make bail. His case is set to continue in the Roxbury District Court, with the next court date slated for February 21. As the legal proceedings unfold, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the ongoing issue of illegal firearm possession in the city.