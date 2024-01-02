en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Doorbell Camera Helps Thwart Burglary in Calverton

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Doorbell Camera Helps Thwart Burglary in Calverton

A narrative of sheer technological prowess and vigilance unfolded on Pheasant Way in Calverton, as a homeowner, far away on holiday, managed to prevent a burglary in real-time. An alert from a doorbell camera, a staple of modern home security systems, indicated motion outside the unoccupied home on Thursday. Upon checking their phone, the homeowner saw an unwelcome sight unfold: a burglar was breaking into their house and making away with their television.

Swift Response Thwarts Crime

At approximately 08:35 GMT, the police were notified of the ongoing burglary. Nottinghamshire Police’s dog unit responded with alacrity, embarking on a thorough search of the local area. Their swift and meticulous approach bore fruit as they discovered the stolen television hidden under a blanket in a nearby garden.

Further Discovery and Apprehension

But the trail didn’t end there. The diligent police personnel found a stolen bicycle, concealed under a cover, in the same location. Acting on the information from the homeowner and the evidence at hand, the police entered the property and apprehended a suspect who matched the description of the burglar. The individual was arrested on suspicion of burglary, confirming that vigilance and modern technology can work hand in hand to prevent crime.

A Tale of Technology and Security

This incident is a testament to how technology has evolved to become an essential part of home security. It underlines the efficacy of doorbell cameras and similar devices in preventing break-ins and facilitating swift police response. The event also highlights the importance of vigilance, not only from law enforcement agencies but also from homeowners, especially when their properties are unoccupied.

0
Crime Security United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Elderly Woman Assaulted in Attempted Robbery: Police Seek Witnesses

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Data Breach at Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre: A Wake-Up Call for Non-Profit Organizations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Missing Arkansas Teen Amir Isaiah Ellis Found: A Story of Closure and Justice

By BNN Correspondents

Central Okanagan RCMP Boosts Force with 16 New Officers Amid Rising Wo ...
@Canada · 2 mins
Central Okanagan RCMP Boosts Force with 16 New Officers Amid Rising Wo ...
heart comment 0
Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Major Drug Seizure in Person County

By Nitish Verma

Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Major Drug Seizure in Person County
Income Tax Department’s Major Raids Across Tamil Nadu Target Construction and Real Estate Firms

By Dil Bar Irshad

Income Tax Department's Major Raids Across Tamil Nadu Target Construction and Real Estate Firms
Operation Shanela: New Year’s Massive Crackdown Nets Over 1,700 Arrests in Gauteng, South Africa

By Israel Ojoko

Operation Shanela: New Year's Massive Crackdown Nets Over 1,700 Arrests in Gauteng, South Africa
Philadelphia Shooting Spree: A City in Fear and a Renewed Debate on ‘Ghost Guns’

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Philadelphia Shooting Spree: A City in Fear and a Renewed Debate on 'Ghost Guns'
Latest Headlines
World News
Trident Medical Center Champions Mental Wellness with NFL Players' Support
8 seconds
Trident Medical Center Champions Mental Wellness with NFL Players' Support
British Columbia Government Announces Comprehensive Plan to Tackle Housing Crisis
17 seconds
British Columbia Government Announces Comprehensive Plan to Tackle Housing Crisis
ExCellThera to Participate in Key Investor Conferences in January 2024
20 seconds
ExCellThera to Participate in Key Investor Conferences in January 2024
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack
25 seconds
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack
CDC Unveils Updated Developmental Milestones for Early Diagnosis of Delays
38 seconds
CDC Unveils Updated Developmental Milestones for Early Diagnosis of Delays
Joe Lunardi's NCAA Projections Stir South Carolina's Basketball Landscape
51 seconds
Joe Lunardi's NCAA Projections Stir South Carolina's Basketball Landscape
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
1 min
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
1 min
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app