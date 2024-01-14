en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Donald Trump Cites Ex-Mobster as Character Witness

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
Donald Trump Cites Ex-Mobster as Character Witness

In an unexpected turn of events, former US President Donald Trump has cited Salvatore ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano, a notorious ex-underboss of the Gambino crime family, as a character witness for his integrity. Trump’s unusual choice of validation has stirred up debates and reactions, particularly considering Gravano’s criminal past and his infamous role in the mafia.

Trump’s Unusual Character Reference

Donald Trump expressed his gratitude to Gravano, who he said vouched for his moral character. In his post on Truth Social, Trump shared a previous interview with Gravano, where the former Mafia hitman referred to him as a ‘legitimate guy.’ Gravano, who turned state’s witness in the 1990s, played a pivotal role in the conviction of numerous mob figures, including the then-Gambino boss John Gotti. Gravano’s admission of 19 murders and subsequent placement in witness protection in Arizona did not seem to detract from Trump’s appreciation.

A Controversial Move Amid Legal Battles

The reference to Gravano comes as Trump faces multiple legal challenges, including a civil fraud trial and a defamation case. In his post, Trump not only thanked Gravano but also expressed the need for fairness, strength, and honesty in New York Courts. The former President named the two justices presiding over his ongoing lawsuits, Judge Arthur Engoron for the civil fraud trial, and Judge Lewis Kaplan for the defamation case.

Public Perception and Controversies

Trump’s statement is part of his concerted effort to shape public perception about his personal and professional conduct. The former President has faced various controversies and legal challenges since he left office, and his decision to reference a former mobster as a moral character witness has raised eyebrows. The move has sparked discussions about the appropriateness and potential implications of such an endorsement.

0
Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
48 seconds ago
Tragic Shooting in Khost Highlights Afghanistan's Domestic Violence Problem
On Wednesday, January 10th, an alarming incident of domestic violence unfolded in the otherwise peaceful village of Narezai, located in the Tanai district of Khost province, Afghanistan. A domestic dispute tragically escalated into a fatal shooting, leading to the death of five individuals. The suspect, a woman embroiled in a heated argument with her in-laws,
Tragic Shooting in Khost Highlights Afghanistan's Domestic Violence Problem
Warning About Maine Gunman Ignored: A Shortcoming in Threat Response?
3 mins ago
Warning About Maine Gunman Ignored: A Shortcoming in Threat Response?
Waterport Brawl: Legal Aftermath Concludes, Offering Closure and Lessons
4 mins ago
Waterport Brawl: Legal Aftermath Concludes, Offering Closure and Lessons
Young Woman Charged with Murder: A Community Shaken by Domestic Tragedy
1 min ago
Young Woman Charged with Murder: A Community Shaken by Domestic Tragedy
Ecuador's Prosecutor Reveals Drug Cartels' Links to Government: A Political Storm Brewing
2 mins ago
Ecuador's Prosecutor Reveals Drug Cartels' Links to Government: A Political Storm Brewing
Rapper Denies Kidnapping Allegations: A Story of Fame and Accusations
2 mins ago
Rapper Denies Kidnapping Allegations: A Story of Fame and Accusations
Latest Headlines
World News
New Phase in January 6 House Investigation: Uncovering the Truth
10 seconds
New Phase in January 6 House Investigation: Uncovering the Truth
A Century on the Slopes: Kandahar Ski Club Celebrates 100 Years of Bondian Revelry
45 seconds
A Century on the Slopes: Kandahar Ski Club Celebrates 100 Years of Bondian Revelry
Jacinda Ardern: A Wedding Beyond Borders
51 seconds
Jacinda Ardern: A Wedding Beyond Borders
Escalation in Gaza: A Ticking Time Bomb
56 seconds
Escalation in Gaza: A Ticking Time Bomb
Carota Boys: The Vibrant Fan Base of Tennis Star Jannik Sinner
1 min
Carota Boys: The Vibrant Fan Base of Tennis Star Jannik Sinner
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
2 mins
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
2 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
2 mins
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
2 mins
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app