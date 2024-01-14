Donald Trump Cites Ex-Mobster as Character Witness

In an unexpected turn of events, former US President Donald Trump has cited Salvatore ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano, a notorious ex-underboss of the Gambino crime family, as a character witness for his integrity. Trump’s unusual choice of validation has stirred up debates and reactions, particularly considering Gravano’s criminal past and his infamous role in the mafia.

Trump’s Unusual Character Reference

Donald Trump expressed his gratitude to Gravano, who he said vouched for his moral character. In his post on Truth Social, Trump shared a previous interview with Gravano, where the former Mafia hitman referred to him as a ‘legitimate guy.’ Gravano, who turned state’s witness in the 1990s, played a pivotal role in the conviction of numerous mob figures, including the then-Gambino boss John Gotti. Gravano’s admission of 19 murders and subsequent placement in witness protection in Arizona did not seem to detract from Trump’s appreciation.

A Controversial Move Amid Legal Battles

The reference to Gravano comes as Trump faces multiple legal challenges, including a civil fraud trial and a defamation case. In his post, Trump not only thanked Gravano but also expressed the need for fairness, strength, and honesty in New York Courts. The former President named the two justices presiding over his ongoing lawsuits, Judge Arthur Engoron for the civil fraud trial, and Judge Lewis Kaplan for the defamation case.

Public Perception and Controversies

Trump’s statement is part of his concerted effort to shape public perception about his personal and professional conduct. The former President has faced various controversies and legal challenges since he left office, and his decision to reference a former mobster as a moral character witness has raised eyebrows. The move has sparked discussions about the appropriateness and potential implications of such an endorsement.