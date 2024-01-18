Donald Day Jr. Faces New Charges: Illegal Firearms and Threats Against FBI

Donald Day Jr., previously accused of communicating with an Australian family involved in a deadly shooting, now faces further charges of illegal possession of military-style rifles and issuing threats against FBI agents. This new indictment, following his arrest in December 2023, presents three additional counts against Day, escalating the gravity of his legal predicament.

A Threatening Course of Conduct

The charges against Day originate from an ambush in 2022, which resulted in the deaths of two police officers and four other individuals. Allegedly, Day posted threatening content on international websites, expressing his unequivocal support for the suspects involved in this violent attack. The charges now include engaging in a course of conduct that demonstrates his intent to incite violence and threaten various groups and individuals.

Illegal Possession and Threats Against the FBI

Day is also charged with the illegal possession of firearms, specifically nine firearms, including four handguns and three military-style rifles. This is despite his previous conviction for larceny in the US state of Washington. Furthermore, the indictment alleges Day threatened to kill five FBI special agents during his arrest. His response to the arrest indicated an alarming lack of concern for his own life, suggesting the agents would be safer if they killed him and discarded his body.

The Case Develops

The indictment also alleges that Day possessed a pump-action shotgun with a shortened barrel, a modification requiring federal registration, which Day did not possess. Following these charges, US prosecutors have sought an order for Day to forfeit the firearms if convicted. Day's lawyer has countered, urging the court to drop the charges of interstate threats, arguing that the prosecutors lack both the necessary proof and legal precedents to support the allegations.