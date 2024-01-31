Dominique Goodwin Denied Bond for Fatal Downtown Tunnel Accident

In a Norfolk courtroom, 27-year-old Dominique Goodwin has been denied bond on charges of aggravated manslaughter after causing a fatal accident in the Downtown Tunnel. The dreadful event unfolded in the early hours of December 30, when Goodwin, under the influence of alcohol, drove in the wrong direction causing a head-on collision that claimed the life of 43-year-old Shelby "Lexus" Riddick-Walker from Portsmouth.

Details of the Nightmarish Incident

On the fateful night, Goodwin, who was found to have a blood alcohol content three times over the legal limit, drove her vehicle east in the westbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel. The resulting collision led to the untimely death of Riddick-Walker. Despite the publicity surrounding the case, Goodwin, instead of promptly turning herself in, went into hiding after being discharged from the hospital.

Goodwin's Court Appearance and Past Convictions

During the court proceedings, Goodwin, who had undergone hip surgery following the accident, made her appearance in a wheelchair. While her mother testified in support of bond, citing injuries to her daughter's ankles and wrists, the prosecutor revealed that the medical records only mentioned a hip surgery. Furthermore, the prosecutor highlighted Goodwin's past felony conviction for child abuse in 2020, which classified her as a level-II offender, and an additional felony conviction for lying on a criminal history consent form.

Publicity of the Case and Denied Media Access

The case garnered significant public attention, yet the media was denied access to the video evidence which showed Goodwin driving in the wrong direction through the tunnel. The judge reviewed this footage during the hearing. The whereabouts of Goodwin from her hospital discharge on January 3 until her surrender to the police on January 21 remain unaccounted for, raising further questions about her actions post-accident.