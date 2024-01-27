Dominican Republic Citizen Sentenced for Unlawful Reentry into the U.S.

Francisco Araujo Lara, a 33-year-old Dominican Republic citizen, has been sentenced to 51 months in federal prison. The sentence, handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani, is for unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported. This follows a three-year supervised release term.

History of Offenses

Araujo Lara was initially deported from the U.S. in September 2019. Prior to his deportation, he served a state prison sentence for a fentanyl distribution conviction. Despite his deportation, Araujo Lara managed to re-enter the U.S. and was arrested again in 2021 in Lawrence.

His arrest in 2021 was on charges of distributing fentanyl and possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute them. Araujo Lara pleaded guilty to these state charges and was sentenced to 30 months in state prison.

Guilty of Unlawful Reentry

In October 2023, Araujo Lara added to his list of offenses by pleading guilty to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. This led to the recent federal sentence adding to his state prison sentence. Araujo Lara's case highlights the ongoing struggle the U.S. faces with recidivism and illegal reentry of deported aliens.