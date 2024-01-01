Dominica Police Investigating Series of Tragic Incidents Amidst Public Discourse and Media Criticism

In a series of unfortunate events, the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is currently investigating three separate incidents that have transpired over the past two days. The first incident—an alarming hit-and-run—took place on the evening of December 27, 2023. The victim, Owan Joseph, was struck by a vehicle in proximity to the Fond Cole Health Center. The driver, who absconded from the scene, has left Joseph battling critical injuries at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

Series of Unfortunate Incidents

The second incident, which unfolded on December 28, 2023, involved a fatal chopping event in Calibishie. The victim, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The third and final incident was a rappelling accident that occurred at Trafalgar Falls. A female individual became unresponsive during the descent and unfortunately, could not be revived despite immediate CPR efforts.

Public Discourse and Media Criticism

In the wake of these events, the police are urging the hit-and-run driver to come forward and assist with the investigation. There has been considerable public discourse surrounding the need for better lighting on certain roads to prevent such accidents. Dominica News Online, a prominent news source, has come under criticism for not conducting firsthand investigations and instead relying on secondary and tertiary reports, which have the potential to mislead the public. Dominica News Online, acknowledging the need for updates and corrections to their reporting, has engaged in a dialogue with commenters regarding the nature of constructive criticism versus opportunistic retaliation.

Unrelated Seismic Activity

In unrelated news, Dominica was also affected by a magnitude 4.9 earthquake recorded east of the island. The UWI Seismic Research Center reported that the earthquake occurred around 7:31 am local time, at a depth of 10 km. The quake rattled several areas, including Roseau, Dominica, Fort-de-France, Martinique, and Castries, Saint Lucia.

