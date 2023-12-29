Dominica Grapples with Surge in Violent Incidents

A series of grievous incidents have rocked the peaceful community of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the past two days, turning the island nation into a hotbed of police investigations. These incidents, ranging from hit-and-run accidents to violent fatalities, have triggered widespread concern and calls for justice.

Hit-and-run Shakes Citronier

The first incident occurred on the evening of December 27, 2023, when Owan Joseph, a resident of Citronier, was the victim of a hit-and-run near the Fond Cole Health Center. The driver, who fled the scene, left Joseph critically injured. He was swiftly transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital for emergency treatment. Amidst the crisis, Joseph’s family has made a public plea for the driver to come forward.

(Also Read: Laura Lynch, Founding Member of The Chicks, Dies in Car Accident)

Trafalgar Falls Accident and Calibishie Violence

The following day, a member of a canyoning group sustained injuries from a fall at Trafalgar Falls. The extent of the injuries is yet to be determined. Later that day, the serenity of Calibishie was disrupted by a brutal chopping incident, marking the first homicide during the period reported. The victim, an unidentified male, succumbed to his injuries. In another shocking event in Calibishie, an 18-year-old man, Julien Joseph from Vieille Case, was confirmed dead following a stabbing incident. Two individuals are currently assisting the police with the investigation into these violent crimes.

(Also Read: Weekend of Accidents in Luxembourg: Changes in Medical Services in Bremen, Hessen Sees Increase in Accidents)

Tragic Drowning at Calibishie

Adding to the series of unfortunate events, a death by possible drowning was reported involving Uwe Mullar, a 69-year-old German tourist who died while diving at Calibishie. This incident might be classified as Dominica’s fifth drowning incident for 2022.

In response to the recent surge in violence, locals from Calibishie are organizing a ‘White Peace March’ to advocate for peace and condemn the recent stabbing and violence. Their collective action serves as a reminder of the resilience and unity within the Dominican community, even in the face of adversity.

Read More