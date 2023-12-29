en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Dominica Grapples with Surge in Violent Incidents

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:16 am EST
Dominica Grapples with Surge in Violent Incidents

A series of grievous incidents have rocked the peaceful community of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the past two days, turning the island nation into a hotbed of police investigations. These incidents, ranging from hit-and-run accidents to violent fatalities, have triggered widespread concern and calls for justice.

Hit-and-run Shakes Citronier

The first incident occurred on the evening of December 27, 2023, when Owan Joseph, a resident of Citronier, was the victim of a hit-and-run near the Fond Cole Health Center. The driver, who fled the scene, left Joseph critically injured. He was swiftly transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital for emergency treatment. Amidst the crisis, Joseph’s family has made a public plea for the driver to come forward.

(Also Read: Laura Lynch, Founding Member of The Chicks, Dies in Car Accident)

Trafalgar Falls Accident and Calibishie Violence

The following day, a member of a canyoning group sustained injuries from a fall at Trafalgar Falls. The extent of the injuries is yet to be determined. Later that day, the serenity of Calibishie was disrupted by a brutal chopping incident, marking the first homicide during the period reported. The victim, an unidentified male, succumbed to his injuries. In another shocking event in Calibishie, an 18-year-old man, Julien Joseph from Vieille Case, was confirmed dead following a stabbing incident. Two individuals are currently assisting the police with the investigation into these violent crimes.

(Also Read: Weekend of Accidents in Luxembourg: Changes in Medical Services in Bremen, Hessen Sees Increase in Accidents)

Tragic Drowning at Calibishie

Adding to the series of unfortunate events, a death by possible drowning was reported involving Uwe Mullar, a 69-year-old German tourist who died while diving at Calibishie. This incident might be classified as Dominica’s fifth drowning incident for 2022.

In response to the recent surge in violence, locals from Calibishie are organizing a ‘White Peace March’ to advocate for peace and condemn the recent stabbing and violence. Their collective action serves as a reminder of the resilience and unity within the Dominican community, even in the face of adversity.

Read More

0
Accidents Crime Dominica
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Road Accident in Nakuru: A Harrowing Reminder of Kenya's Road Safety Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Christmas Day Collision Claims Life of 84-Year-Old Man on Shetland

By Nitish Verma

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

Nakuru Tragedy: Road Accident Claims Seven Lives, Amplifies Call for Enhanced Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year's Eve Plans ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year's Eve Plans ...
heart comment 0
British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique’s Komati River

By BNN Correspondents

British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique's Komati River
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision

By Hadeel Hashem

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision
Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving
Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver’s Death: A Community Cries for Justice

By Rafia Tasleem

Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver's Death: A Community Cries for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
27 seconds
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
27 seconds
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
1 min
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
3 mins
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
5 mins
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
6 mins
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
6 mins
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
8 mins
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
8 mins
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app