Domestic Violence Turns Deadly: Pune Man Murders Wife Over Suspicions of Infidelity

In a grievous act of domestic brutality that has shaken the city of Pune, a young woman lost her life at the hands of her husband. The tragic incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday at Sambha Colony, Warje, marking a new low in the persistent societal issue of domestic violence.

The Unfortunate Victim

The victim, a 25-year-old woman named Uma alias Pooja Lakhan Kambale, was reportedly murdered by her husband Lakhan Kamble, a 28-year-old daily wage worker. The couple resided in Warje, and the motive behind this horrifying act was attributed to a suspicion harbored by Lakhan about his wife’s character. An unemployed Lakhan had been suspecting Uma of infidelity leading to recurrent disputes between them.

Fit of Rage Leads to Tragedy

During a particularly heated argument, Lakhan, consumed by rage and jealousy, assaulted Uma with an axe. The assault resulted in fatal injuries to her head. The police, alerted by an emergency call, arrived promptly at the scene. Uma was immediately transported to Sassoon General Hospital for emergency care. However, the extent of her injuries was too severe, and she was declared dead on arrival.

Perpetrator in Police Custody

Following the gruesome incident, Lakhan Kamble was apprehended and taken into custody by the police. The Warje-Malwadi police have filed a case against him, highlighting suspicions about his wife’s character as the motive for the crime. This tragic event underscores the dire need for societal change and stronger measures against domestic violence.