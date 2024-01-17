Domestic Violence Claims Life of Pregnant Woman in Lagos, Nigeria

In a tragic event that unfolded in Lagos, Nigeria, a seven-month pregnant woman met her untimely demise due to the wrath of domestic violence. The woman, a resident of the Ketu area, had been enduring regular physical abuse at the hands of her husband. Even after alerting her husband's family about the torment she was undergoing, her pleas fell on deaf ears, and no preventive actions were taken.

Advertisment

Midnight Tragedy Unfolds

The latest episode of violence took place at the stroke of midnight on January 16th, 2024. The woman succumbed to her body pains, leaving a stark reminder of the devastating consequences domestic violence can bring. The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) took immediate notice of the incident. The executive secretary of the DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, confirmed that the husband had been taken into custody and an investigation was in progress.

The Silent Killer: Domestic Violence

Advertisment

Emphasizing on the severity of domestic violence, Vivour-Adeniyi warned that such a destructive force could escalate to murder without timely intervention. The DSVA urged victims of domestic violence to shatter the silence and report incidents to the authorities. The agency also provided a toll-free line for assistance.

The Dire Need for Awareness and Proactive Intervention

This unfortunate incident underscores the urgent requirement for increased awareness and proactive intervention in cases of domestic abuse. The silence of the victims and the inaction of those who can intervene must be addressed to prevent such tragic outcomes.