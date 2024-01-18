Domestic Violence Case Highlights Court Intervention Through Anger Management Counselling

On December 26, 2024, a domestic dispute led to a violent incident in Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court. Demar Oakley, a 41-year-old man, admitted to assaulting the mother of his children, alleging her neglect of their sick one-year-old child had incensed him. This disturbing case throws a spotlight on the persistent issue of domestic violence and the court’s response through mandated counselling.

Assault Over a Sick Child

According to Oakley, his anger stemmed from the woman’s purported neglect of their sick child, which he believed resulted in the child’s vomiting. In his fit of rage, Oakley punched the woman in the face and ears, causing a wound, and even head-butted her.

Repercussions and Court Intervention

During his court appearance, Oakley expressed his upset state to Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks. In response, the judge referred the couple, parents to five-year-old twins and the one-year-old child, to anger management counselling. This decision reflects the court’s efforts to address the root causes of such violent incidents, rather than just doling out punishment.

Next Steps for Oakley

Oakley is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on April 18, 2024. A fingerprint order has also been made for him. While his violent actions are inexcusable, the court’s decision to mandate counselling represents an attempt to break the cycle of domestic violence. The hope is that through counselling, Oakley and his partner can learn healthier ways to manage their anger and resolve their disputes, ensuring a safer environment for their children.