Crime

Domestic Violence Case Highlights Court Intervention Through Anger Management Counselling

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:25 am EST
On December 26, 2024, a domestic dispute led to a violent incident in Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court. Demar Oakley, a 41-year-old man, admitted to assaulting the mother of his children, alleging her neglect of their sick one-year-old child had incensed him. This disturbing case throws a spotlight on the persistent issue of domestic violence and the court’s response through mandated counselling.

Assault Over a Sick Child

According to Oakley, his anger stemmed from the woman’s purported neglect of their sick child, which he believed resulted in the child’s vomiting. In his fit of rage, Oakley punched the woman in the face and ears, causing a wound, and even head-butted her.

Repercussions and Court Intervention

During his court appearance, Oakley expressed his upset state to Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks. In response, the judge referred the couple, parents to five-year-old twins and the one-year-old child, to anger management counselling. This decision reflects the court’s efforts to address the root causes of such violent incidents, rather than just doling out punishment.

Next Steps for Oakley

Oakley is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on April 18, 2024. A fingerprint order has also been made for him. While his violent actions are inexcusable, the court’s decision to mandate counselling represents an attempt to break the cycle of domestic violence. The hope is that through counselling, Oakley and his partner can learn healthier ways to manage their anger and resolve their disputes, ensuring a safer environment for their children.

Jamaica
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

