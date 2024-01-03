en English
Crime

Domestic-Related Shooting in Etowah County Claims Two Lives

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Domestic-Related Shooting in Etowah County Claims Two Lives

In the quiet community of Highland/Tabor on Glen Gap Road, Etowah County, an unfortunate incident unfolded on the night of January 2, 2024. A distress call around 10 p.m. led authorities to a scene of a domestic-related shooting that resulted in the tragic deaths of an adult female and a male juvenile. Despite immediate efforts to save lives, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shooting Investigation Underway

Deputies responded promptly to the distress call and, upon reaching the location, discovered the victims with gunshot wounds. Two individuals were detained at the scene and taken into custody for questioning, hinting at a possible connection to the shooting. The Jacksonville State Center for Applied Forensics has been roped in to assist with the Sheriff’s Investigators in the ongoing probe into this incident.

Community Safety Assured

In a bid to alleviate community fears, Sheriff Jonathon Horton reassured residents that the incident appears to be isolated. He emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the community, suggesting that this was an unfortunate, isolated episode rather than a symptom of a larger safety issue. The names of the deceased have been withheld out of respect for the family and due to the juvenile status of one of the victims.

Sheriff’s Office Extends Condolences

Sheriff Horton expressed profound sorrow over the incident, extending condolences to the grieving family. He acknowledged the assistance of local emergency services and the forensic team in responding to the aftermath of the shooting. As investigations continue, the sheriff’s office is committed to seeking justice for the victims and their family.

While this incident has undoubtedly sent shockwaves through the community, it also serves as a stark reminder of the devastating implications of domestic violence, underscoring the urgent need for effective preventive measures.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

