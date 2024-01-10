Domestic Dispute Turns Violent: Man Sets Partner’s Car on Fire

In an alarming incident that took place in October, Christopher Carney, a 34-year-old man from Houghton, was found guilty of attacking his long-term partner after a heated dispute. The events of that night, which spiraled from a social gathering at her home to an act of violence and arson, were heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

A Dispute Gone Astray

The dispute started at a social gathering at the victim’s home, where Carney and his girlfriend engaged in a heated argument. Things escalated rapidly when Carney dragged his girlfriend from her vehicle and assaulted her, causing her lip to burst. Carney didn’t stop at physical violence—he also issued a death threat to his partner.

An Act of Arson

The conflict took an even darker turn when Carney set his girlfriend’s Audi on fire. The flames quickly spread, engulfing not only the Audi but also a nearby Corsa. A neighbor, upon hearing a loud bang around 2:55 am, alerted Carney’s partner about the fire. Astonishingly, footage captured by a Ring doorbell revealed Carney watching the vehicles burn.

Remorse and Consequences

When questioned by the police, Carney, who had been heavily drinking on the night of the incident, claimed that he had no memory of the events. He expressed remorse for his actions and showed the authorities a burn on his arm. He also voiced his wish to stop drinking and his intent to make amends for the damage and harm caused.

Despite his violent actions, the judge viewed this incident as an anomaly in Carney’s behavior. Carney admitted to two counts of arson, common assault, and threats to damage property. Consequently, he received a sentence of 14 months suspended for two years. Furthermore, he was mandated to complete 180 hours of unpaid work, attend a rehabilitation program, and submit to alcohol monitoring.