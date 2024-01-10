en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Domestic Dispute Turns Violent: Man Sets Partner’s Car on Fire

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Domestic Dispute Turns Violent: Man Sets Partner’s Car on Fire

In an alarming incident that took place in October, Christopher Carney, a 34-year-old man from Houghton, was found guilty of attacking his long-term partner after a heated dispute. The events of that night, which spiraled from a social gathering at her home to an act of violence and arson, were heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

A Dispute Gone Astray

The dispute started at a social gathering at the victim’s home, where Carney and his girlfriend engaged in a heated argument. Things escalated rapidly when Carney dragged his girlfriend from her vehicle and assaulted her, causing her lip to burst. Carney didn’t stop at physical violence—he also issued a death threat to his partner.

An Act of Arson

The conflict took an even darker turn when Carney set his girlfriend’s Audi on fire. The flames quickly spread, engulfing not only the Audi but also a nearby Corsa. A neighbor, upon hearing a loud bang around 2:55 am, alerted Carney’s partner about the fire. Astonishingly, footage captured by a Ring doorbell revealed Carney watching the vehicles burn.

Remorse and Consequences

When questioned by the police, Carney, who had been heavily drinking on the night of the incident, claimed that he had no memory of the events. He expressed remorse for his actions and showed the authorities a burn on his arm. He also voiced his wish to stop drinking and his intent to make amends for the damage and harm caused.

Despite his violent actions, the judge viewed this incident as an anomaly in Carney’s behavior. Carney admitted to two counts of arson, common assault, and threats to damage property. Consequently, he received a sentence of 14 months suspended for two years. Furthermore, he was mandated to complete 180 hours of unpaid work, attend a rehabilitation program, and submit to alcohol monitoring.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Hendricks County Sheriff's Office Appeals for Public Help to Identify Arson Suspects
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana has made a public appeal for help to identify two individuals connected to a suspected arson incident. The incident occurred at the Linden Square Apartments on January 6th, which, upon investigation, was confirmed as a deliberate act of arson. Photographs Circulated in Public Appeal In an effort to
Hendricks County Sheriff's Office Appeals for Public Help to Identify Arson Suspects
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
8 mins ago
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
Traumatic Police Incident in Leicestershire Leads to Fatal Dog Shooting
8 mins ago
Traumatic Police Incident in Leicestershire Leads to Fatal Dog Shooting
TSA Reveals Top 10 Biggest Catches of 2023: Meth Hidden in Crab Seasoning Takes the Spotlight
3 mins ago
TSA Reveals Top 10 Biggest Catches of 2023: Meth Hidden in Crab Seasoning Takes the Spotlight
Hollywood, Florida Shook by Gruesome Discovery of Dead Baby in Dumpster
7 mins ago
Hollywood, Florida Shook by Gruesome Discovery of Dead Baby in Dumpster
Disturbing Mass Pigeon Deaths in Leeds Liverpool Canal: Air Rifle Shooting Suspected
7 mins ago
Disturbing Mass Pigeon Deaths in Leeds Liverpool Canal: Air Rifle Shooting Suspected
Latest Headlines
World News
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
21 seconds
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
35 seconds
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
41 seconds
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
47 seconds
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
David Crespo Clinches 2023 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award
49 seconds
David Crespo Clinches 2023 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award
Congressional Hearing Gaffe: Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Slip Highlights Hunter Biden's Subpoena Controversy
57 seconds
Congressional Hearing Gaffe: Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Slip Highlights Hunter Biden's Subpoena Controversy
New Career Structure Unveiled for Adult Social Care Workforce
2 mins
New Career Structure Unveiled for Adult Social Care Workforce
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
3 mins
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
3 mins
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app