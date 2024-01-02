en English
Crime

Domestic Dispute Turns into Public Disturbance in American Samoa

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
On November 3, 2023, a domestic dispute in American Samoa’s Kokoland escalated into a public disturbance. Matega Tauefu, in an intoxicated state, vented his rage by hurling household items, including a fan, water pitcher, and tea cups, outside his residence. He threatened to slap his wife, who had failed to prepare dinner, causing alarm and distress among neighbors.

Charges and Arrest

Tauefu’s unruly behavior led to charges of Public Peace Disturbance and Third Degree Property Damage. Both are class B misdemeanors in American Samoa, each carrying a maximum penalty of six months in jail, a fine of $500, or both. Upon the arrival of police, Tauefu, who pretended to be asleep, was apprehended. His breath bore a noticeable odor of alcohol.

Mirandizing and Confinement

After being Mirandized, Tauefu refused to provide a statement and was transported to the Tafuna Correctional Facility for confinement. The police gathered accounts of the incident from Mrs. Tauefu and a neighbor, who witnessed the entire episode.

Domestic Disputes and Their Consequences

This incident underscores the severe consequences of domestic disputes and the importance of maintaining public peace. It serves as a reminder that such behavior, fueled by intoxication, not only disrupts the sanctity of one’s home but also affects the community at large.

Crime United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

