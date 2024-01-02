Domestic Dispute Ignites Fire, Consumes Christmas Cheer in Murombedzi

In a chilling display of domestic violence, Clayton Mudehwe, set ablaze his family house in Murombedzi township, Zvimba district, on the joyous occasion of Christmas Day. The fiery dispute with his wife over property ownership led to a catastrophic inferno that razed belongings of six families to ashes, including those who were tenants in the same property.

Unleashing Domestic Fury

At around 10 pm, the quiet Christmas night turned into a nightmarish scene when Mudehwe reportedly doused his house with petrol and set it alight. The fire consumed everything in its path, destroying windows, clothes, blankets, and foodstuffs. Though spared from physical harm, the families were left in a state of destitution and shock, their festive spirit burnt to cinders.

Stepping Up In Times Of Crisis

Responding promptly to the disaster, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, the Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, extended his helping hand. He donated food items and blankets, providing a lifeline to the families abruptly robbed of their homes and possessions.

Voices Against Violence

Local representatives were quick to condemn the horrifying act of domestic violence. Proportional representation councilor for Zvimba, Ms Denicah Makota, implored couples to resort to peaceful means of conflict resolution. Mr. Walter Hwaira, the assistant district coordinator, applauded Minister Ziyambi for his swift and empathetic response.

Two tenants, Ms Elizabeth Chirau and Millie Muzambi, recounted the dread of the night, expressing their relief at narrowly escaping a potentially fatal fire. Still shaken from the incident, they found solace in the fact that their lives were spared, even if their belongings weren’t.