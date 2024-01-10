Domestic Altercation at NAIA Terminal 1 Leads to Arrest

Jonard Banate, 34, was arrested after a concerning personal quarrel in Manila’s busy Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 turned violent and destructive. Banate is charged with both trashing his wife Myren Detaro Onato’s personal possessions and abusing her. Onato is thirty-one years old. Onato, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), was preparing to return to Kuwait from a holiday in the Philippines when the incident happened.

History of Abuse and a Violent Confrontation

Onato sought immediate help from the Philippine National Police – Aviation Security Unit (PNP-AVSEU) following the incident. She reported a history of abuse, alleging that Banate would frequently assault her when consumed by jealousy. The confrontation at NAIA Terminal 1 saw Banate seizing Onato’s cellphone, damaging it, and tearing her passport and boarding pass—an action that, under the Philippine Passport Act of 1996, carries serious legal consequences.

Immediate Action by PNP-AVSEU and Airline Staff

In response to Onato’s plea for assistance, the PNP-AVSEU promptly took Banate into custody. Concurrently, they guided Onato to approach the immigration authorities at NAIA to address the issue of her destroyed passport. As Onato faced the prospect of missing her flight back to Kuwait, airline staff made efforts to retrieve her checked-in luggage.

Legal Implications and Support for the Victim

Onato was advised to seek a passport replacement from the Department of Foreign Affairs. Meanwhile, Jonard Banate, if convicted under the Philippine Passport Act, faces a prison sentence ranging from six to 15 years and a minimum fine of P60,000. This incident underscores the grave consequence of domestic violence, with the full force of the law ready to protect victims and penalize offenders.