Domenic Mora Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder: A Family in Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, Domenic Mora, a 20-year-old man, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his granduncle, Daniel Trujillo, in Southwest Albuquerque on January 12, 2022. This plea comes after initial charges of first-degree murder were leveled against him.

Family Ties and Firearms

The case, which has gripped the community, also involves Mora’s grandmother, Alberta Trujillo, the sister of the deceased. Alberta has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge for illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of another person. It was revealed that Alberta had been buying several guns for Mora since he was a tender age of 16. These firearms were allegedly ordered online by Mora, with Alberta executing the purchases.

Questioning Mora’s Mental State

As the case unfolded, Mora’s attorney, Kelly Golightley, presented a defense that revolved around Mora’s mental state at the time of the killing. Golightley argued that Mora’s capacity to understand the gravity of his actions and his subsequent waiving of Miranda rights were significantly affected by drug overdoses he suffered both before and after the incident.

Investigations and Sentencing

The investigation into the firearms purchases was initiated shortly after Daniel Trujillo’s death. The probe revealed that Alberta may have bought guns for Mora, who often accompanied her to the store. In a startling revelation, an affidavit detailed that Alberta Trujillo planned to sell a gun ordered in her name by Mora while he was in custody. In her plea agreement, Alberta Trujillo confessed to making a false statement on a federal firearms transaction record, stating she was the buyer when she intended to transfer the gun to someone else.

Domenic Mora now faces a maximum of 13 years in prison for his plea of second-degree murder, though a sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled by District Judge David Murphy. Alberta Trujillo, on the other hand, was sentenced to two years of supervised release for her role in the firearms debacle.