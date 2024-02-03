DOJ Charges Patterson School District Officials for Running Crypto Mining Operation

In a shocking revelation, two top-ranking officials from the Patterson Joint Unified School District, Jeffrey Menge, and Eric Drabert, stand accused by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) of covertly running an unauthorized cryptocurrency mining operation. The operation was allegedly powered by the resources of the district's schools, leading to a surge in electricity costs.

Officials Accused of Crypto Mining

Menge, the assistant superintendent and chief business officer, and Drabert, the IT director, are alleged to have set up a comprehensive crypto mining farm across the district's premises spanning ten schools. While the specific number of schools involved and the type of cryptocurrency mined remain undisclosed, typical cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Monero, Ravencoin, and Dogecoin.

Illegal Mining and Personal Gain

According to the DOJ, the unauthorized mining activity resulted in Menge and Drabert pocketing the mined crypto by transferring it into their private wallets. Compounding the charges, Menge is also accused of embezzling funds between $1 million and $1.5 million, and Drabert is alleged to have stolen between $250,000 and $300,000.

Broader Crackdown on Crypto Mining

This case unfolds amidst a more extensive crackdown by U.S. energy regulators on crypto mining operations. The regulatory bodies harbor concerns over excessive energy consumption and waste associated with the mining process. The Department of Energy has recently mandated that crypto miners report their energy usage over a six-month period, reflecting the surge in Bitcoin prices and the correlated increase in mining activities.