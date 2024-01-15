en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Dog-Related Dispute Turns Violent in Greater Noida High-Rise Society

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Dog-Related Dispute Turns Violent in Greater Noida High-Rise Society

Picture this: A sunny, crisp afternoon in Greater Noida’s Super Tech Eco Village 1, a high-rise society known for its tranquility. Suddenly, an unusual altercation disrupts the peace. A man finds himself at odds with a female co-resident, the bone of contention being her dog, which was being walked without a muzzle.

From Dispute to Physical Confrontation

The disagreement quickly spiralled out of control, escalating into a full-blown physical altercation. The woman, in what can only be described as a response fuelled by a mix of fear and rage, assaulted the man. The entire incident, as if straight out of a movie scene, was captured on camera and later found its way to social media platforms, spreading rapidly across the digital landscape.

Aftermath: Complaint Filed, Investigation Initiated

In the aftermath of the incident, the man, along with other society members, lodged a complaint with the local police. The authorities, upon receiving the complaint, have confirmed that an investigation is already in progress. They are reviewing the incident’s details, the video footage, and gathering testimonies from eyewitnesses to piece together the event’s precise sequences.

A Larger Issue: Dog Disputes in High-Rise Societies

While the incident may seem isolated, it brings to light a larger, more pressing issue prevalent in the high-rise societies of Noida – conflicts revolving around dogs. This particular altercation is not an anomaly but a part of a series of dog-related disputes that have been troubling residents of such societies. One such notable incident occurred earlier in the year in Gaur City-2, where a German Shepherd attacked a househelp, leading to an uproar in the society and subsequent police intervention.

These disputes, far from being rare occurrences, have become commonplace, often leading to legal actions and necessitating investigations by the police. They underscore the need for effective rules and regulations concerning pet ownership and responsibility in such high-density residential areas.

0
Crime India Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
18 seconds ago
13-Year Prison Sentence for Failed Armed Robbery Duo in Horden
On the fateful day of August 7, 2020, Moscis Convenience Store in Horden, a quaint village store, witnessed a terrifying event. As the store owner, a veteran of 25 years, was about to embark on her daily routine, her tranquil morning was shattered by the menacing figures of Christopher Nixon and Craig Dixon. Their faces
13-Year Prison Sentence for Failed Armed Robbery Duo in Horden
Kris Wu: The Fall of a Star Amidst Sexual Assault Charges
5 mins ago
Kris Wu: The Fall of a Star Amidst Sexual Assault Charges
Tayside Police Seize Over 250 Vehicles in Road Regulation Crackdown
5 mins ago
Tayside Police Seize Over 250 Vehicles in Road Regulation Crackdown
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
4 mins ago
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
Sharp Rise in Crime Rates Across China: SPP Report
4 mins ago
Sharp Rise in Crime Rates Across China: SPP Report
Essex Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Offences, Receives Fines and Driving Ban
5 mins ago
Essex Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Offences, Receives Fines and Driving Ban
Latest Headlines
World News
Esteemed Ophthalmologist Dr. Bhavana Sharma Honored with Sushrut Samman
11 seconds
Esteemed Ophthalmologist Dr. Bhavana Sharma Honored with Sushrut Samman
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Address Parliament on Yemen Crisis
11 seconds
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Address Parliament on Yemen Crisis
From Rehabilitation to the Golf Course: Travis Brown's Inspiring Journey
38 seconds
From Rehabilitation to the Golf Course: Travis Brown's Inspiring Journey
Global and Regional Developments: Insights from the Middle East, Africa, and Beyond
1 min
Global and Regional Developments: Insights from the Middle East, Africa, and Beyond
Melbourne Tennis Event 2024: Gauff Advances, Vondrousova Exits Early
2 mins
Melbourne Tennis Event 2024: Gauff Advances, Vondrousova Exits Early
Philippine Senate President Proposes Constitutional Amendments To Avert Crisis
3 mins
Philippine Senate President Proposes Constitutional Amendments To Avert Crisis
China's Embassy in Canada Condemns Recognition of Taiwan's Elections
3 mins
China's Embassy in Canada Condemns Recognition of Taiwan's Elections
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
3 mins
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town
4 mins
Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
27 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app