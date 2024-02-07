Doctor Fires at Nurse Over Suspected Affair in Jabalpur, Arrested

In a shocking incident that has raised questions about the state of security arrangements in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a 27-year-old nurse was injured after a 34-year-old doctor, identified as Dr. Sandeep Soni, allegedly fired two rounds at her following a heated argument. The dispute was reportedly sparked by the doctor's suspicions of the nurse's alleged affair with another man.

Relationship Turned Sour

The nurse, who was previously in a relationship with Dr. Soni, had developed a close association with an old friend. This new friendship stirred up jealousy and suspicion in Dr. Soni, who believed it to be more than a platonic relationship. In a fit of rage, he confronted the nurse, and the argument eventually escalated into violence when Dr. Soni pulled out a country-made revolver and shot at her twice.

Injuries and Hospitalization

The nurse sustained injuries to her ribs due to the attack and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The severity of her injuries has not been disclosed, but she is currently under medical supervision.

Police Intervention and Legal Actions

Upon receiving the news of the incident, the police swiftly arrested Dr. Soni. He has been charged with the attempt to murder and violations under the Arms Act. Confirming the details of the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Priyanka Shukla stated that the necessary legal actions have been taken against the accused doctor. The police are thoroughly investigating the matter, and further updates will be provided as the case proceeds.