Doctor Fatally Shot in Qila Abdullah District: Investigation Underway Amid Public Outcry

In a shocking incident in the Qila Abdullah district, a renowned local doctor named Fida Mohammad met his untimely end at the hands of unidentified armed assailants. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday, in the Jungle Pir Alizai area, as the doctor was returning home. Riding motorcycles and armed with firearms, the attackers targeted Dr. Mohammad, leaving him fatally wounded on the spot.

Swift Response from Levies Personnel

The Levies personnel, a local law enforcement body known for their quick response, arrived at the scene soon after the attack. They promptly transported the victim to a nearby hospital. However, the multiple bullet wounds proved fatal and Dr. Mohammad was pronounced dead. The doctor’s body was later released to his family after completion of all necessary medico-legal formalities.

Unclear Motives and Ongoing Investigations

As of now, the motives behind this brutal attack remain shrouded in mystery. An investigation has been launched to uncover the reasons for this tragedy and to bring the culprits to justice. The local law enforcement agencies are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to solve this case.

Public Outcry and Government Response

The murder of Dr. Mohammad has sparked a wave of public outrage and protest in the area. In response to the incident, residents staged a protest by blocking the Quetta-Chaman Highway, causing significant traffic disruption for several hours. Local businesses also shut their doors in solidarity with the protesters. Mir Zubair Ahmed Jamali, the caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, has responded to the public outcry by ordering the swift apprehension of the culprits. He has also announced the formation of a special team to assist in the investigation. A case has already been filed against the unidentified gunmen.