DNA Evidence Unlocks 29-Year-Old Indiana Cold Case

In the quiet town of Scottsburg, Indiana, the whispers of an unsolved crime from May 1995 have finally been quieted. A cold case involving attempted murder, assault, and robbery, that had left the community and law enforcement puzzled for 29 years, has been resolved thanks to the power of DNA evidence.

Unraveling the Threads of the Past

The Indiana State Police, in conjunction with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, have been instrumental in uncovering this aged mystery. Utilizing a modern DNA technique, they compared samples collected from a family member of the suspect with evidence found at the crime scene—a rural residence in Scott County. The resulting match has unveiled a truth that has been hidden for nearly three decades.

A Face to the Nameless

The suspect, now deceased since 2003, was in his early 30s at the time of the crime. While his actions left a lasting imprint on the lives of the victims, the state police have chosen not to release his name to the public. As criminal charges cannot be pursued posthumously, the focus remains on providing closure rather than retribution.

Indiana's New Dawn in Cold Case Investigations

This resolution is a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice, regardless of the time it takes. It also underscores a recent trend in Indiana: the instrumental role of new DNA analysis techniques in closing longstanding unsolved cases. The echoes of the past can no longer hide in the shadows of time, as advancements in forensic technology continue to illuminate the path to truth and justice.