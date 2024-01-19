DNA Evidence Leads to Conviction in Decades-Old Sexual Assault Cases

The long arm of justice has finally reached Adrian Cortes, a 61-year-old man convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault. The verdict was passed on January 10, after a jury deliberation that lasted less than 20 minutes. Cortes was linked to a 2001 sexual assault case through DNA evidence, but the same evidence also tied him to a separate case from 1996.

Testimonies and Appeals

Both victims bravely took the stand in court to testify against Cortes, a move highly praised by District Attorney John Creuzot. The arduous journey of the victims, however, does not end here. Cortes has lodged a notice to appeal the conviction, potentially leading the victims and their families into another exhausting legal process.

Impact of DNA Evidence

The Cortes conviction underscored the role of DNA evidence in solving cold-case sexual assaults. Not only did the DNA link Cortes to the assaults, but it also highlighted the effectiveness of the Sex Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), a federal grant program created to test backlogged sexual assault kits. Since 2015, SAKI has been instrumental in identifying 88 serial sexual offenders in Dallas County.

Commitment to Justice

While the conviction of Cortes brings a semblance of justice to his victims, it also indicates the Dallas County District Attorney's Office's commitment to ensuring that criminals are held accountable for their actions. District Attorney Creuzot emphasized the commitment to testing the kits and ensuring that justice is served, regardless of how much time has passed since the crime. Survivors of sexual assault in Dallas County can inquire about the status of their kit testing by reaching out to the DA's office.