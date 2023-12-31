en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

DJ Akademiks in the Eye of the Storm: Sexual Assault Allegations and Public Backlash

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
DJ Akademiks in the Eye of the Storm: Sexual Assault Allegations and Public Backlash

Podcaster DJ Akademiks finds himself at the center of a brewing storm following sexual assault allegations leveled against him by former partner Ziya Abashe. The controversy erupted after Abashe posted a YouTube short accusing Akademiks and his comrades of sexually assaulting and raping her—a stark contradiction to Akademiks’ narrative shared on his podcast, ‘Off the Record with DJ Akademiks.’

Unveiling the Discord

In his podcast, Akademiks had painted a different picture, claiming he found a woman he had invited over engaging in sexual acts with his friends after he had passed out. According to him, the woman initially denied the incident until confronted with security footage. Akademiks further stated that although his house was raided and an investigation initiated, no charges were filed due to insufficient evidence.

Public Outrage and Skepticism

The allegations have stirred public sentiments, with many rallying behind Abashe and doubting Akademiks’ account. A video allegedly showing the incident went viral, but Akademiks dismissed it as ‘fake news.’ As the discourse around the incident spiraled, Akademiks threw another accusation into the mix, accusing his ex-girlfriend of infidelity and stealing a significant sum from his home. However, social media users have largely backed the alleged victim, querying Akademiks’ version of the events and suggesting he may have unwittingly revealed his own transgressions.

Unraveling a Bigger Issue

Beyond the immediate controversy, DJ Akademiks has been accused of sexually assaulting underage girls. Numerous women have come forward, bolstering their allegations with audio recordings of Akademiks discussing his dating preferences, including his willingness to date seventeen-year-old females. Leaked text messages also point towards Akademiks harassing the women whilst they were underage. Despite the mounting evidence and backlash on social media, Akademiks continues to deny the accusations.

0
Crime Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed

By BNN Correspondents

Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Dublin Man Charged with Christmas Eve Murder: The Case of Michael Andrecut

By BNN Correspondents

Cleveland, UK: Living in the Shadow of Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy in Peristeri: Son Faces Charges for Father's Murder amid Domes ...
@Crime · 11 mins
Tragedy in Peristeri: Son Faces Charges for Father's Murder amid Domes ...
heart comment 0
Bike Theft Epidemic in London: A Rise in Crime and Fear

By BNN Correspondents

Bike Theft Epidemic in London: A Rise in Crime and Fear
Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown

By Israel Ojoko

Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown
Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals

By Israel Ojoko

Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals
Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen’s Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife’s Opposition

By Israel Ojoko

Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen's Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife's Opposition
Latest Headlines
World News
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
1 min
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
3 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
4 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
5 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
5 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
6 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
6 mins
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
6 mins
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
18 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
36 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app