DJ Akademiks in the Eye of the Storm: Sexual Assault Allegations and Public Backlash

Podcaster DJ Akademiks finds himself at the center of a brewing storm following sexual assault allegations leveled against him by former partner Ziya Abashe. The controversy erupted after Abashe posted a YouTube short accusing Akademiks and his comrades of sexually assaulting and raping her—a stark contradiction to Akademiks’ narrative shared on his podcast, ‘Off the Record with DJ Akademiks.’

Unveiling the Discord

In his podcast, Akademiks had painted a different picture, claiming he found a woman he had invited over engaging in sexual acts with his friends after he had passed out. According to him, the woman initially denied the incident until confronted with security footage. Akademiks further stated that although his house was raided and an investigation initiated, no charges were filed due to insufficient evidence.

Public Outrage and Skepticism

The allegations have stirred public sentiments, with many rallying behind Abashe and doubting Akademiks’ account. A video allegedly showing the incident went viral, but Akademiks dismissed it as ‘fake news.’ As the discourse around the incident spiraled, Akademiks threw another accusation into the mix, accusing his ex-girlfriend of infidelity and stealing a significant sum from his home. However, social media users have largely backed the alleged victim, querying Akademiks’ version of the events and suggesting he may have unwittingly revealed his own transgressions.

Unraveling a Bigger Issue

Beyond the immediate controversy, DJ Akademiks has been accused of sexually assaulting underage girls. Numerous women have come forward, bolstering their allegations with audio recordings of Akademiks discussing his dating preferences, including his willingness to date seventeen-year-old females. Leaked text messages also point towards Akademiks harassing the women whilst they were underage. Despite the mounting evidence and backlash on social media, Akademiks continues to deny the accusations.