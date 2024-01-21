Divisions Deepen as Controversial Ex-Police Chief Art Acevedo Returns to Austin

The recent reinstatement of the polarizing figure, Art Acevedo, as Austin's Interim City Manager overseeing police operations, has sent ripples of concern and debate across the city. The decision to reappoint Acevedo, a figure marked by a contentious past as the city's police chief and his subsequent roles in other cities, has reignited heated discussions about accountability, trust, and the direction of Austin's law enforcement.

Acevedo's Controversial Tenure in Austin

Acevedo's previous tenure as the Chief of the Austin Police Department (APD) was marred by several controversial policies and incidents. Among them were civil rights breaches such as No refusal weekends, where officers drew blood from DUI suspects, and the establishment of fusion centers that spied on the public without warrants. Acevedo's firm stance against the Second Amendment, culminating in a gun buyback program, further estranged both liberals and conservatives.

The APD's response to crime during Acevedo's reign also took a hit, with officers frequently refusing to respond to felony crimes and making controversial arrests. Acevedo shuttered APD's DNA Crime Lab due to non-compliance with standards, causing a backlog of hundreds of rape kits. Unpopular amongst his officers and criticized by the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, Acevedo eventually exited the APD.

Contentious Practices Continue in Houston and Miami

Acevedo then assumed the role of Chief at the Houston Police Department, where he continued his contentious practices. He attracted controversy for public criticism of Republican senators and presided over a department experiencing rising crime rates and plummeting morale. His troubled stint as Miami Police Chief saw him dismissed and led to a lawsuit against the City of Miami.

Rehiring Sparks Concerns and Objections

The decision to rehire Acevedo in Austin has come as a surprise, especially considering the ongoing funding concerns for the police department and his significant salary. Several city council members have publicly expressed their objections. The fear is that Acevedo's return could retraumatize victims of past departmental failures and further erode trust in the community.

In this climate of widespread concerns, the city grapples with issues of trust, accountability, and the future direction of its law enforcement. The controversial reappointment of Art Acevedo underscores these issues, leaving the city on the precipice of significant decisions about its policing and public safety.