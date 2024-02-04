Divers Scour Allegheny River in Search for Stolen Firearms

On a chilly Sunday morning, a team of divers, their breath visible in the crisp air, geared up to descend into the icy depths of the Allegheny River. Their mission? To locate stolen firearms, remnants of a brazen burglary at RC Firearms in New Kensington that unfolded on January 22. The search operation, vital to public safety, was assisted by a command scene on the Braeburn riverfront in Lower Burrell, bringing together police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Unexpected Finds in the Depths

Darrick Gerano, the administrative director at Murrysville Medic One, noted the unexpected items that can be found in the river. But today, their focus was unwavering - it was about the guns. Two suspects had used a stolen pickup truck to ram through the store's door, making off with 24 guns. So far, two have been recovered: one during a routine police stop and the other found during a car search.

A Concerned Co-owner and an Uncertain Future

Roy Berg, the co-owner of RC Firearms, voiced his concern about the remaining firearms being out there, unaccounted for, and potentially in the wrong hands. Despite the initial unfavorable conditions due to strong currents and floating debris, Sunday's improved weather allowed for a more thorough search. Divers plunged into the icy waters, a remote operated vehicle aiding their efforts, sweeping the riverbed for any signs of the stolen firearms.

Divergence in Search Outcomes

However, as the clock ticked towards midday, their efforts yielded no results. No guns had been recovered. The New Kensington police and the ATF maintained a tight-lipped stance, providing no updates. Uncertainty hangs in the air as it remains unclear whether the river searches will continue through the week. The dive team, constituted by members from various departments, was ever cautious, aware of the potential risks associated with the frigid water temperatures.