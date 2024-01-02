Divergent Trends in Violent Crimes: A Tale of Two Missouri Cities in 2023

Missouri’s two largest cities, Kansas City and St. Louis, have presented contrasting trends in violent crime in 2023. While Kansas City experienced a disturbing increase in homicides, St. Louis reported a significant drop in the same category. The divergence in crime rates reflects the varying approaches and outcomes in addressing violent crimes in these two major cities.

Record Homicides in Kansas City

Kansas City witnessed a record 182 killings in 2023, surpassing the previous year’s count by 12 and breaking the record set in 2020 by three deaths. While Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed a decrease in nonfatal shootings, the escalating homicide rate remains a pressing concern. Despite the mixed crime trends, the city is resolute in its commitment to bolster safety in 2024.

Substantial Decrease in St. Louis’ Homicides

In contrast, St. Louis reported a sharp decline in homicides, with 158 killings in 2023 compared to 200 in 2022. This marks a decrease of 42 from the previous year. Furthermore, the city saw a 24% reduction in shootings, and the number of juvenile victims was halved from the previous year. Mayor Tishaura Jones attributes the decrease to the efforts of Police Commissioner Robert J. Tracy and the establishment of the Office of Violence Prevention.

Transparency and Data Access

The data presented excludes officer-involved killings, and it’s important to note that the St. Louis police have reportedly withheld some crime data. This lack of transparency has drawn criticism from researchers who emphasize the importance of accessible and comprehensive data in understanding and addressing crime trends. The contrasting crime trends in these two major cities underscore the need for tailored, evidence-based approaches to violent crime reduction.