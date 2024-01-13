en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Disturbing Virtual Assault in Metaverse: A Wake-Up Call for Digital Safety

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Disturbing Virtual Assault in Metaverse: A Wake-Up Call for Digital Safety

The world of virtual reality was rocked with horror as a woman recently revealed a deeply unsettling incident in Meta’s Horizon Worlds. The victim, a psychotherapist named Nina Patel, described her experience of being virtually gang-raped by four male avatars. The encounter, she claims, bore an eerie resemblance to a real-world sexual assault, underlining a disturbing reality: the metaverse’s immersive experiences can inflict genuine emotional and psychological trauma.

Virtual Assaults: A Disturbing Reality

Despite the absence of physical contact, the victim felt violated—a testament to the intense realism of the metaverse. Her account brought to light the distressing potential for harm within these digital landscapes. This incident isn’t isolated, either. Another attack on a 16-year-old girl in a virtual space led to significant psychological and emotional distress, further underscoring the need for critical discussions on safety, consent, and regulation within virtual environments.

Enforcing Rules in the Digital Realm

These incidents reveal the glaring lack of adequate safeguards in the metaverse. The metaverse, a realm without physical boundaries, presents unique challenges for enforcing rules and holding perpetrators accountable. The case of the virtual rape of a child in the UK has triggered a global conversation about child safety in the metaverse and the adequacy of current laws to tackle virtual offenses.

Steps Towards a Safer Metaverse

The growing number of incidents calls for urgent legislative reforms and innovative solutions to ensure safety and protect users in the metaverse. The creators of these platforms must assume a significant share of this responsibility. The experiences users have in these digital spaces can have far-reaching effects on their real-world mental health and well-being. The broader implications for society are significant, and the necessity for protective measures is becoming increasingly apparent.

0
Crime Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
16 seconds ago
Significant Drop in Car Thefts in Russia Amid Border Closures
In 2023, Russia witnessed a significant decline in car thefts, recording a 22.9% decrease compared to the previous year. This downturn is primarily attributed to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, leading to the closure of borders. The data, sourced from the Internal Affairs Ministry and the Russian Union of Insurers, was reported by
Significant Drop in Car Thefts in Russia Amid Border Closures
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Bikie Gang Spotted in Western Australia: Police on Alert
51 seconds ago
Bikie Gang Spotted in Western Australia: Police on Alert
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
53 mins ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Third Term for DPP: Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election
30 seconds
Historic Third Term for DPP: Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election
Gyairon Martis: The Bonaire Ambassador Making Waves in Multiple Sports
2 mins
Gyairon Martis: The Bonaire Ambassador Making Waves in Multiple Sports
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
53 mins
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
1 hour
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
3 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app