Disturbing Testimonies Link Jeffrey Epstein to Use of Victoria’s Secret to Entice Young Girls

In a shocking revelation, it has emerged that the disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein, used the allure of Victoria’s Secret to exploit young girls on his private island, Little St. James. The claims, made during recent trials, have added a chilling new dimension to Epstein’s already notorious sex trafficking ring.

Epstein’s Manipulative Tactics

Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein’s victims, testified that the financier provided young girls with Victoria’s Secret bikinis and nightwear. The tactic, it seems, was part of a larger, sinister strategy to lure unsuspecting victims into his illicit activities.

Joseph Recarey, a former police detective in Palm Beach, Florida, echoed Ransome’s allegations. He disclosed that Epstein recruited young girls under the pretense of offering them opportunities to become Victoria’s Secret models or to provide massages. The revelation underscores the manipulative methods Epstein employed to ensnare his victims.

The Epstein-Wexner Connection

Further complicating the scandal is Epstein’s past professional relationship with Les Wexner, the founder of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret. Epstein served as Wexner’s financial manager, a role that has drawn scrutiny in light of the recent testimonies.

Wexner has since accused Epstein of misappropriating his finances. The allegations, however, fail to completely dissociate Wexner from the controversy, as public scrutiny over the Epstein-Victoria’s Secret connection intensifies.

The Ghislaine Maxwell Factor

Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein, has found herself at the center of the scandal. She has denied allegations that she supplied Virginia Giuffre with sexual outfits for Wexner. The alleged involvement of Maxwell, already in the public eye for her relationship with Epstein, adds another layer to the unfolding drama.

The revelations have had far-reaching implications. L Brands underwent corporate restructuring, resulting in a split in 2021 where Bath & Body Works became a separate entity. While the company seeks to distance itself from the scandal, the shadow of Epstein’s alleged use of Victoria’s Secret to entrap young girls continues to loom.