Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BMP Report

While the world advances into 2024, the shadows of the previous year loom over Bangladesh, particularly for its women and girls. An unnerving report by the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) reveals an alarming surge in violence against women and girls in 2023, with at least 2,937 victims reported. The annual report, compiled from data across 12 national newspapers, highlights an increase in various forms of violence, notably suicides, abductions, physical torture, and the torture and murder of domestic helps, compared to 2022.

Unmasking the Horrifying Statistics

The report documents 241 suicides, 38 instances of provoking suicide, 6 attempted suicides, and 132 abductions alongside 33 attempted abductions. Furthermore, the torture and murder of house helps have seen a disturbing rise with 13 tortured, 8 murdered, and 4 suicides among domestic workers. While the total number of violent incidents saw a marginal drop from 3,495 in 2022 to 2,937 in 2023, BMP’s general secretary, Maleka Banu, suggests that this might be a result of under-reporting, even as she points to a sharp increase in the severity of torture.

Sexual Violence: A Persistent Nightmare

The report uncovers the grim reality of sexual violence, with 639 women and girls raped, including 140 gang rapes. Post-rape violence is also significant, with 34 women murdered and 14 committing suicide following the assault. The report also notes 140 attempted rapes, further contributing to the climate of fear and insecurity.

Other Forms of Violence Escalate

Violence takes many forms, and the BMP report does not fail to shed light on the other ways women and girls in Bangladesh are subjected to harm. Trafficking, child marriage, acid attacks, cybercrimes, and police torture are among the other forms of violence reported in 2023. The report raises significant concerns about the safety and well-being of women and girls in Bangladesh, and offers a stark reminder of the urgent need to address this issue.

As we step into 2024, the figures from 2023 are a grim testament to the challenges women and girls face daily in Bangladesh. The data underscores the need for immediate, comprehensive action to protect women and girls, and to ensure their rights and freedoms are respected and upheld.