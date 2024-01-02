en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BMP Report

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:58 pm EST
Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BMP Report

While the world advances into 2024, the shadows of the previous year loom over Bangladesh, particularly for its women and girls. An unnerving report by the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) reveals an alarming surge in violence against women and girls in 2023, with at least 2,937 victims reported. The annual report, compiled from data across 12 national newspapers, highlights an increase in various forms of violence, notably suicides, abductions, physical torture, and the torture and murder of domestic helps, compared to 2022.

Unmasking the Horrifying Statistics

The report documents 241 suicides, 38 instances of provoking suicide, 6 attempted suicides, and 132 abductions alongside 33 attempted abductions. Furthermore, the torture and murder of house helps have seen a disturbing rise with 13 tortured, 8 murdered, and 4 suicides among domestic workers. While the total number of violent incidents saw a marginal drop from 3,495 in 2022 to 2,937 in 2023, BMP’s general secretary, Maleka Banu, suggests that this might be a result of under-reporting, even as she points to a sharp increase in the severity of torture.

Sexual Violence: A Persistent Nightmare

The report uncovers the grim reality of sexual violence, with 639 women and girls raped, including 140 gang rapes. Post-rape violence is also significant, with 34 women murdered and 14 committing suicide following the assault. The report also notes 140 attempted rapes, further contributing to the climate of fear and insecurity.

Other Forms of Violence Escalate

Violence takes many forms, and the BMP report does not fail to shed light on the other ways women and girls in Bangladesh are subjected to harm. Trafficking, child marriage, acid attacks, cybercrimes, and police torture are among the other forms of violence reported in 2023. The report raises significant concerns about the safety and well-being of women and girls in Bangladesh, and offers a stark reminder of the urgent need to address this issue.

As we step into 2024, the figures from 2023 are a grim testament to the challenges women and girls face daily in Bangladesh. The data underscores the need for immediate, comprehensive action to protect women and girls, and to ensure their rights and freedoms are respected and upheld.

0
Bangladesh Crime
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dense Fog Disrupts Transportation, Claims Lives in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's Journey since Independence Discussed at London Meeting

By Muhammad Jawad

University of Creative Technology Chittagong: Nurturing Creative Minds with Innovation and Traditional Values

By Muhammad Jawad

High Court Questions ACC's Case against bdnews24.com's Editor-in-Chief

By Muhammad Jawad

Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah ...
@Bangladesh · 50 mins
Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah ...
heart comment 0
Chattogram City Grapples with Severe Gas Crisis: A Look into the Situation

By Muhammad Jawad

Chattogram City Grapples with Severe Gas Crisis: A Look into the Situation
Mymensingh-4 Constituency: A Battle of Legacy, Influence, and Swing Votes

By Muhammad Jawad

Mymensingh-4 Constituency: A Battle of Legacy, Influence, and Swing Votes
Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears
Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
Latest Headlines
World News
Cordele City Commission Rings in Changes: Swears in New Commissioners, Approves Key Decisions
8 mins
Cordele City Commission Rings in Changes: Swears in New Commissioners, Approves Key Decisions
'Bidenomics': The Biden Administration's Strategy to Alleviate Financial Burdens
9 mins
'Bidenomics': The Biden Administration's Strategy to Alleviate Financial Burdens
Braelon Allen's NFL Draft Declaration Leaves a Void in Wisconsin's Backfield
10 mins
Braelon Allen's NFL Draft Declaration Leaves a Void in Wisconsin's Backfield
Phil Neville Hints at Sequel to Class of 92 Documentary; Shares Optimism for Salford City
10 mins
Phil Neville Hints at Sequel to Class of 92 Documentary; Shares Optimism for Salford City
Bay Area Smash Room: Where Stress Meets Its Smash
10 mins
Bay Area Smash Room: Where Stress Meets Its Smash
Philadelphia 76ers' Roster Challenges: Embiid's Return, Covington's Absence
10 mins
Philadelphia 76ers' Roster Challenges: Embiid's Return, Covington's Absence
Jaylyn Sherrod Named AP's National Player of the Week in Women's Basketball
10 mins
Jaylyn Sherrod Named AP's National Player of the Week in Women's Basketball
Birmingham Guard Named Associated Press Player of the Week in Women's Basketball
10 mins
Birmingham Guard Named Associated Press Player of the Week in Women's Basketball
Contrasting Fates: J&K Flourishes, PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan Grapple with Dissent
10 mins
Contrasting Fates: J&K Flourishes, PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan Grapple with Dissent
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 hour
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
1 hour
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
1 hour
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app