Crime

Disturbing Public Outburst Leads to Arrest of Norwalk Man

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Disturbing Public Outburst Leads to Arrest of Norwalk Man

In an unsettling sequence of events, 33-year-old Adonnus Elliott from Norwalk was apprehended on Sunday, Dec. 31, in Darien, Connecticut, following a disturbing public display and allegations of sexual assault. The local authorities discovered Elliott, half-naked and displaying irrational behavior, wandering along Noroton Avenue.

Chase and Capture

Upon being approached by the police, Elliott fled the scene, instigating a foot pursuit. His attempt to escape was marked by an unsuccessful bid to scale a fence over Interstate 95. Even after being subdued by a police Taser, Elliott continued to demonstrate erratic behavior. Defiantly, he ran into the flow of oncoming traffic, daring the officers to shoot him. After a considerable struggle, the police managed to take Elliott into custody.

Allegations of Assault

Prior to these public incidents, Elliott had reportedly been thrown out of a Darien residence after sexually assaulting the female inhabitant. The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that Elliott arrived at her home under the influence of cocaine. She immediately reported the assault to the police, leading to Elliott’s identification and subsequent arrest.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Following his arrest, Elliott was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation of his mental and physical state. He is now facing charges related to the sexual assault and his ensuing public conduct. A court hearing was set for Jan. 2, where the full extent of his actions and their implications will be brought to light.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

