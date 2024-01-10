en English
Crime

Disturbing Mass Pigeon Deaths in Leeds Liverpool Canal: Air Rifle Shooting Suspected

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Disturbing Mass Pigeon Deaths in Leeds Liverpool Canal: Air Rifle Shooting Suspected

On a chilling day in Ormskirk, Lancashire, an alarming sight of approximately 60 dead pigeons floating in the Leeds Liverpool canal near Black-A-Moor Lane sparked shock and dismay among the locals. Speculations are rife that the birds were victims of air rifle shootings, suspected to be carried out by local youths, information gathered from a nearby cafe.

Community Response and Concerns

Expressions of distress and disbelief flooded the Maghull Community Facebook page, as residents grappled with the unsettling scene. Amidst the concerns, some have raised the possibility of bird flu being the cause of the mass pigeon deaths. However, this theory was quickly dismissed.

Official Response and Investigation

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs laid to rest concerns about bird flu, stating it was not within their jurisdiction and advised that the matter be taken up with Lancashire Police. This view is corroborated by research from The Roslin Institute in Edinburgh, which suggests that pigeons possess a low viral presence and minimal immune response to the bird flu virus, thereby naturally inhibiting its spread.

Pattern of Cruelty?

This heart-wrenching incident is not an isolated one. Earlier reports have surfaced of dead pigeons bearing severe injuries in Merseyside, leading some to believe that acts of human cruelty are at play. The Lancashire Police have been approached for comment on the recent incident, as the community anxiously awaits answers and justice for these innocent creatures.

Crime United Kingdom
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

