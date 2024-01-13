Disturbing Intrusion: ‘Peeping Tom’ Stalks SDSU Students in San Diego

In the tranquil College Area of San Diego, the tranquility was disrupted on December 28 with a spine-chilling incident. A man, suspected of being a ‘Peeping Tom,’ was observed on camera, lurking disconcertingly in the backyard of a residence. This residence was no ordinary home but one occupied by Jordan Grandy and seven other female students from San Diego State University (SDSU).

The Unsettling Intrusion

The unnerving event has led Grandy to seek refuge with her parents, as her once safe haven on Dorothy Drive no longer offers her the security it once did. The intrusion was discovered in an unsuspecting manner. The man had been in the backyard for approximately four long hours, unnoticed until Grandy saw him while showing a friend how to use the shower. The man was initially noticed when he peeked around the corner, having overheard a conversation about taking a shower.

Confrontation and Aftermath

Upon noticing the intruder, Grandy confronted him with verbal exclamations and swiftly called the police. However, the intruder had fled by the time the police arrived, even managing to take the Ring camera with him. The suspect is described as a male of around 30 to 40 years old, with a shaved head, a beard, a muscular build, and a tattoo on his left forearm. Additionally, it is believed he might have been wearing stud earrings.

Link to a Previous Incident

Authorities also suspect his involvement in a similar incident the previous night. He was reportedly seen peering through a neighbor’s window, adding to the eerie chain of events. The experience has had a profound and unsettling impact on Grandy, casting a shadow over her otherwise positive memories associated with her residence.

The incident has left a palpable concern among the victims and the wider community. As law enforcement intensifies its efforts to apprehend the suspect, the public is urged to come forward with any information that may lead to his capture.