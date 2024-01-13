en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Disturbing Intrusion: ‘Peeping Tom’ Stalks SDSU Students in San Diego

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
Disturbing Intrusion: ‘Peeping Tom’ Stalks SDSU Students in San Diego

In the tranquil College Area of San Diego, the tranquility was disrupted on December 28 with a spine-chilling incident. A man, suspected of being a ‘Peeping Tom,’ was observed on camera, lurking disconcertingly in the backyard of a residence. This residence was no ordinary home but one occupied by Jordan Grandy and seven other female students from San Diego State University (SDSU).

The Unsettling Intrusion

The unnerving event has led Grandy to seek refuge with her parents, as her once safe haven on Dorothy Drive no longer offers her the security it once did. The intrusion was discovered in an unsuspecting manner. The man had been in the backyard for approximately four long hours, unnoticed until Grandy saw him while showing a friend how to use the shower. The man was initially noticed when he peeked around the corner, having overheard a conversation about taking a shower.

Confrontation and Aftermath

Upon noticing the intruder, Grandy confronted him with verbal exclamations and swiftly called the police. However, the intruder had fled by the time the police arrived, even managing to take the Ring camera with him. The suspect is described as a male of around 30 to 40 years old, with a shaved head, a beard, a muscular build, and a tattoo on his left forearm. Additionally, it is believed he might have been wearing stud earrings.

Link to a Previous Incident

Authorities also suspect his involvement in a similar incident the previous night. He was reportedly seen peering through a neighbor’s window, adding to the eerie chain of events. The experience has had a profound and unsettling impact on Grandy, casting a shadow over her otherwise positive memories associated with her residence.

The incident has left a palpable concern among the victims and the wider community. As law enforcement intensifies its efforts to apprehend the suspect, the public is urged to come forward with any information that may lead to his capture.

0
Crime Security United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
10 mins ago
Tragic Discovery: Missing 47-Year-Old Man Found Dead in New Delhi Forest
In a somber revelation that has left a family in despair and a community in shock, Vikas Kumar, a 47-year-old resident of Masoodpur, Vasant Kunj, in New Delhi, was found lifeless, hanging in a forested expanse near Vasant Square Mall. The man, who had been reported missing since Wednesday, was discovered by his brother, Uttam
Tragic Discovery: Missing 47-Year-Old Man Found Dead in New Delhi Forest
Police Activity in January: From Traffic Stops to Identity Theft
15 mins ago
Police Activity in January: From Traffic Stops to Identity Theft
Akure Murder Investigation: Two Arrested in Connection with Socialite's Death
15 mins ago
Akure Murder Investigation: Two Arrested in Connection with Socialite's Death
Plentyhawk Appeals Sentence After Supervised Release Revocation: A Closer Look
11 mins ago
Plentyhawk Appeals Sentence After Supervised Release Revocation: A Closer Look
Fatal Shooting in Tecumseh: Woman Dead, Suspect Arrested on Murder Charges
12 mins ago
Fatal Shooting in Tecumseh: Woman Dead, Suspect Arrested on Murder Charges
U.S. Court of Appeals Upholds Career Offender Classification in a Defining Case
14 mins ago
U.S. Court of Appeals Upholds Career Offender Classification in a Defining Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
14 seconds
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
19 seconds
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
20 seconds
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
1 min
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern's Wedding
1 min
Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern's Wedding
Cody Garbrandt to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 Among Other Major Matchups
2 mins
Cody Garbrandt to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 Among Other Major Matchups
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
3 mins
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
3 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
3 mins
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app