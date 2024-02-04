Disturbing Incident in Washington Township: Woman Seen Putting Child in Trunk

On a late Saturday afternoon in Washington Township, an incident of alarming nature unfolded, witnessed by a local resident, and is currently under investigation by the local police. At approximately 4:40 p.m, a woman, believed to be white and in her mid-30s, was seen helping a young child, estimated to be around eight years old, into the trunk of a red or maroon sedan. The vehicle, identified as either a Toyota Camry or Corolla, was last seen heading west on Washington Avenue in the direction of Pascack Road.

Concerning Event Witnesses by Local Resident

The witness, whose identity remains undisclosed, reported the incident to the police, describing the woman as white, possibly in her mid-30s, and the child as around seven or eight years old. The interaction between the woman and the child did not appear to involve any struggle or dispute, making the incident more eerie and raising more questions than answers.

Authorities Appeal for Public Assistance

In their quest to shed light on the incident and identify the individuals involved, the Washington Township Police Department has released a security camera image captured by the resident. The image shows the maroon or dark red Toyota in question. The police are urging anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting them at 201-664-1140.

Unfolding Investigation

As the police continue to probe this disturbing incident, the motive and circumstances surrounding the woman's actions remain unclear. The incident, which took place in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, has left the community bewildered and anxious. As the investigation unfolds, the Washington Township police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community, and any person with relevant information is strongly encouraged to contact the police department.